masala chat

Jasmin to play Bharti's mom in comedy show

Naagin actress Jasmin Bhasin will soon be back on television in Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's comedy show Funhit Mein Jaari.

"I am playing Bharti's mom in the show," said Jasmin. "Fictional comedy is new to me. Gags for two to three minutes are fun and it's a learning experience."

Aayaam delivers perfect shot

Actor Aayaam Mehta says he remembered his late father while enacting a death sequence in the TV show Qurbaan Hua.

"My daughter Saraswati passes away and the scene required an authentic emotion," he said.

"At that moment, I connected it to the time when I was a kid and lost my father.

"Recalling that difficult time helped me bring out the sincerity required for that scene in a better manner."

Deeksha happy with regional films' clout

Gujarati actress Deeksha Joshi is happy to see the growth of regional cinema.

"Even though the content being produced was amazing, regional movies were less appreciated a few years ago," she said.

"Today regional films are directly competing with the Hindi film industry. Even Gujarati films are in the race for national awards."

Paras Nath out to spread the joy of flute

Flautist-singer-composer Paras Nath is launching Vaikunthvenu, a platform to teach the flute.

He will soon launch the platform digitally as a way to honour the memory of his grandfather Shiv Nath Prasad, who was a shehnai and flute player.

"It is my humble effort to create a channel and, through it, preserve and promote the Banaras Gharana. It's our humble tribute to generations of legendary shehnai players and flautists who have left a treasure for us to learn," he said.

Prabhas shares new photo from Baahubali

Telugu superstar Prabhas shared a special photo from Baahubali to commemorate the film's fifth anniversary.

In the photo, he is seen riding a horse. "Here's to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning," he wrote on Instagram.

The S.S. Rajamouli directorial venture, which narrates the story of two brothers at war over an ancient kingdom, is one of the biggest films made in India and received worldwide recognition.

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) minted over Rs685 crore ($126 million), while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion raked in Rs1,810 crore.

Ramesh composes tribute song

Tamil composer Ramesh Vinayakam has come out with a tribute song for former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, who recently celebrated his 71st birthday.

"Back in those days, Indians were scared of pace. But one man who changed it all for Indians was Gavaskar," said Ramesh. "Everybody would get out fast, but Gavaskar wouldn't give up easily.

"There's a calypso for Gavaskar. But nothing by an Indian. That's why I wanted to compose a tribute song. The song is in English to give it an international reach."

Sayani hosts Australian game show

Actress Sayani Gupta recently hosted the Australian game show Have You Been Paying Attention? The presenter Tom Gleisner compared her series Four More Shots Please! to Sex In The City and asked her if sex is allowed on Indian TV.

Sayani said: "The show is about urban women who have control over their lives. It's actually a deeply feminist show and one of the first in India. The comparison to Sex In The City is actually a huge compliment."