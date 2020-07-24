masala chat

Sriti's all for women-led shows

Actress Sriti Jha, who has played strong women characters over the years, says it is important to have TV shows fronted by women.

"We cannot deny the fact that there has been a systemic subjugation of women over the years (in India) and we need to correct that at the grassroots level," she said.

"Therefore, there is an immense need to have strong women voices in fiction and in the real world."

Deepika highest-paid actress in Telugu films

Vyjayanthi Movies, the makers of Prabhas 21, have confirmed that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will headline Telugu superstar Prabhas' upcoming movie, which will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

According to reports, Deepika agreed to act in the film on the condition that she gets a bigger cheque than Prabhas - making her the highest-paid actress in Telugu cinema.

Nag reportedly agreed to the demand because he wanted a star with a nationwide appeal.

Karanvir's coconut haircut

Actor Karanvir Bohra has a warning for all: Be careful when snipping your own hair.

Like many celebrities, Karanvir too picked up the clipper to give himself a trim at home. Unfortunately, he ended up being bald because his haircut went totally wrong.

Karanvir posted a video on Instagram in which his twin daughters and wife are seen having a hearty laugh at his plight and comparing him to a "coconut".

'Never try this at home... at your own risk," he wrote.

Supriya's short but beautiful journey

Actress Supriya Shukla feels that her journey in the TV show Naagin 4 was short but beautiful.

"It feels great to be part of one of the most loved shows," she said. "It was a short but a very beautiful journey with the team. Bidding goodbye to such a show is painful and hard."

Varun's Angel refuses to wake up

Varun Dhawan is upset that his puppy, Angel, has odd sleeping habits.

Recently, it refused to obey his orders.

The Bollywood actor posted an adorable photo of his furry friend on Instagram and wrote: "Angel refusing to wake up to watch ufc (mixed martial arts bout) with me."

Vikram stunning as mythological warrior

Mahavir Karna, the multilingual project starring Tamil actor Vikram in the lead role, is one of the most-awaited films.

Director R.S. Vimal recently released a video which shows a glimpse of the shooting: Vikram looked stunning in the costume of mythological warrior Karna.

Vimal also announced plans for another period drama titled Dharma Rajya, based on the Travancore kingdom's history.

The movie will be made in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi with a star cast from all industries.