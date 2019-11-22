masala chat

Vijay's Bigil is highest-grossing Tamil film in Tamil Nadu

Actor Vijay's latest release Bigil has emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year in Tamil Nadu, beating Ajith's Viswasam.

According to Cinetrak, Bigil, at the end of its fourth weekend run in cinemas on Nov 17, has grossed Rs141.05 crore.

Viswasam, released in January, grossed around Rs140 crore during its entire run in Tamil Nadu.

Produced on a staggering budget of Rs180 crore by AGS Entertainment, Bigil, directed by Atlee, features Vijay as gangster and coach of a women's football team.

Aamir Khan impressive as Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan on Monday unveiled his look from Laal Singh Chaddha with the words: "Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal... Laal Singh Chaddha."

The actor looks simple and innocent in a pink and grey checked shirt and grey trousers with a powder-pink turban. He can also be seen sporting a long beard.

The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor, is an adaptation of the 1994 Forrest Gump, which was a multiple Oscar-winner and starred Tom Hanks.

Aamir reportedly lost 20 kilograms to play the younger version of his title role.

Aditya's shirtless look a birthday treat

Aditya Roy Kapur, who turned 34 last Friday, gave his fans a birthday treat by sharing his shirtless look from his upcoming film Malang.

In the photo, the actor is seen wearing a bandana and a pair of sunglasses while flaunting his bare body.

He can be seen pointing upwards in what looks like a still from a song.

"Can't wait for the movie... You look too good," tweeted a fan.

Kangana finds it hard to learn Tamil

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen playing former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalithaa in the multilingual biopic Thalaivi, says that she is finding it difficult to learn Tamil.

"This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it," she said.

"Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language.

"Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learnt English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demands of the film's script."

Manushi's biggest milestones fall on same day

Former beauty queen Manushi Chillar gave the first shot for her debut Hindi film Prithviraj on Monday.

It was a "beautiful coincidence", she noted, as it was on the same day she was crowned Miss World two years ago.

"November 18 is definitely one of the most special days of my life and I'm thrilled that two of my life's biggest milestones fall on the same day," she said.

"Giving the first shot for my debut film was simply surreal."

Salman's Dabangg 3 to release on 5,400 screens

Salman Khan, who is the box-office king with 14 films that have crossed the Rs100-crore mark, will be ready to check in another record with the release of Dabangg 3.

The cop-drama, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Kichcha Sudeepa, will reportedly be the biggest ever Bollywood release: It will shown on 5,400 screens.

The film will also release in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Shalmali wants to be a pop star like Beyonce

Singer Shalmali Kholgade is preparing herself to become a pop star like Beyonce.

"I aspire to be a pop star, we don't have many in India. My biggest dream is to become one," she said.

"We admire Beyonce and, while she has done films, she is known for her stage performances as a vocalist. I love acting. I find myself alive when the audience sings along with me in my live gigs. I want everything.

"There is no reference point, there is no one in our generation I can look up to as a pop star. I am preparing the ammo and I very well know that I am going to be one."