masala chat

Anuv's new song talks of long-distance love

Singer Anuv Jain, who has been wowing audiences with his independent brand of music, has now come up with a new track titled Alag Aasmaan.

It narrates the story of a girl who leaves the guy's place and travels back to her house in a different city under a different sky.

"Alag Aasmaan is very relevant in the current times as a lot of people around the world cannot see their loved ones. Even after being stuck under different skies, the spirit of hope and strength is high," Anuv said.

Jasleen was also good at cricket

Singer Jasleen Royal was good at cricket.

"At one point, I wanted to be a cricketer," she said.

"I even joined a cricket academy. But I was more inclined towards singing and that's why I chose to be a singer."

Palak opens up about Bollywood debut

Palak Tiwari, daughter of TV star Shweta Tiwari, is all set for a Bollywood debut in a horror-thriller film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, based on true events in Gurugram.

The debutante said it feels like she has been ready to take this step for a while now.

"I'll say the movie picked me," Palak said. "After I heard the synopsis, it was hard for me not to want to be a part of it. Our director sir's vision for Rosie is crafted with poise and mystique. It's a vision I'm fortunate to be portraying."

Sara does yoga by swimming pool

Channelling her Sunday mood, Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to a stunning photo in a yoga pose as she stood by a swimming pool.

The actress put out a post on Instagram where she flaunts her toned physique. She is seen sporting red shorts and matching crop top while she concentrates on a yoga pose.

Sara captioned the photo: "Happy Sunday#sundayfunday #sunnyday #sunnysunday. If only peace, serenity and green truly made you wiser.. but at least I got the day right. this time..."

Sherlin wanted to be an astronaut

Sherlin Seth's debut Tamil film Unarvugal Thodarkathai is ready but not yet released because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Femina Miss India Tamil Nadu 2017 is quite excited that her family and friends will get to see her on the big screen.

But she revealed that she "really wanted to be an astronaut".

Sherlin said: "Since childhood, I was a studious kid. My parents motivated me and gave priority `to my education. So I took up engineering.

"But I got an opportunity to do modelling and realised I prefer performing. When you are acting, you are expressing emotions. You get to live so many different characters. It's so fascinating."

Siddhant's heart is like a typewriter

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says his heart is like a typewriter and it doesn't delete anything. Recently, he shared a photo on Instagram where he is seen shirtless and cleaning his typewriter.

Siddhant, who rose to fame as MC Sher in Gully Boy, wrote alongside the photo: "My heart's a typewriter. It doesn't delete. Yours is a phone. Factory Reset on Repeat."

Eisha gets new look in Ishq Subhan Allah

Actress Eisha Singh has returned to the TV show Ishq Subhan Allah with a new twist to her character and a different look.

At the end of season one, her car had fallen off a cliff and people had assumed that Zara (Eisha) was dead.

In the second season, Eisha will be seen as Nargis, a music healer who uses the power of music to rejuvenate people.