masala chat

Tovino, dad flaunt muscle power

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas has raised the bar on father-son fitness goals. He recently posted a photo on Instagram in which he and his father, Ellikkal Thomas, are shirtless and flaunt impressive muscles.

Tovino captioned the photo: "My dad. Guide. Advisor. Motivator. Decision maker. And workout partner. #fathergoals."

"The extra muscle on his left-upper chest is a pacemaker fixed in 2016, but since then he has been into fitness more than ever! #fatherscores."

Paritosh returns as TRP Mama

Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who became popular as host TRP Mama on the dance reality show Super Dancer, is back reprising the role.

He is now sharing the stage as TRP Mama with hosts Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh on the show India's Best Dancer.

"It was a great feeling to shoot again as TRP Mama," he said. "I am playing TRP Mama after almost a year. I am very excited and emotional about this."

Radhika finds shooting in the new normal a bit weird

Radhika Madan is back at work and she finds the experience of shooting for Shiddat in the new normal a bit weird.

"It takes time to get back into the zone to shoot non-stop," said the actress.

"Also, it felt very weird when I couldn't hug my team on seeing them after five months. But nothing can beat seeing people in PPE suits and realising it is the new normal."

Ritika's tips on how to handle curls

Ritika Singh has always flaunted her curls - and it has even become her identity of sorts.

Remember how she is called "noodles manda" in the Tamil film Oh My Kadavule.

Well, the actress recently wrote: "I get so many messages asking me how I keep my curls frizz-free. My hair is never 100 per cent frizz-free. It's very hard to get curly hair to look absolutely perfect. But one tip that works for me is to never touch my hair when it's wet."

Suriya's new film set for digital release

Considering that cinema halls continue to remain shut, Tamil star Suriya has opted to release his new film Soorarai Pottru online on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 30.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is inspired by the life of Captain G.R. Gopinath, a retired army officer who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

"Playing Captain Gopinath's character was a challenge, but we are very proud of our final product," said Suriya.

"This film is our labour of love and I am happy that it will now entertain a global audience."

Taapsee reveals Rashmi Rocket look

Taapsee Pannu has announced that she will start shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket in November.

"Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her look in the film.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her rights and becomes an athlete.

Yasra 'always longed for a boyfriend like Shah Rukh'

Pakistani actress Yasra Rizvi says that, while growing up, she always longed for a boyfriend like Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan.

"There were very limited Pakistani films, so Bollywood had a huge role to play, especially in the way we perceive romance," she said.

"I am a 1990s kid. I am so fond of Shah Rukh Khan, always longed for a boyfriend like him."