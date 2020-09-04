masala chat

Varun recovering from shoulder injury

Varun Dhawan is gradually recovering from a shoulder injury which he suffered during the shooting of Street Dancer 3D, which released earlier this year.

He recently wrote on Instagram: "(The injury) never healed properly. But now, after proper rehab, rest, training and yoga, I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to work."

Alaya F steps out of comfort zone

Alaya F has done a fun dance in pencil heels with no cuts.

The actress posted the video on Instagram and wrote: "Tried to do a fun choreography... just to push myself out of my comfort zone a little.

"I want to do all types of films. I don't want to get comfortable in any way. I want to keep challenging myself. I want to keep pushing myself. I want to see what best I can do."

Lavanya's thinking about nothing

Actress Lavanya Tripathi, who will next be seen in the Telugu film A1 Express, recently posted a photo on Instagram in which she is seen sitting on a chair and looking away from the camera.

"Not serious, just thinking about nothing," she captioned it.

Nagarjuna's Tamil film has a Vijay connection

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's (above, left) new Tamil film is titled Simtangaran, a phrase made popular by Tamil superstar Vijay in his film Sarkar.

Simtangaran is basically the Tamil version of Nagarjuna's Telugu film Officer, reported The Times of India. In Chennai lingo, it refers to a guy who is so charming that you can look at him without batting an eyelid.

Why Nani's new film is called V

The V title given to Telugu superstar Nani's new film has raised enormous curiosity among fans.

Director Mohana Krishna Indraganti revealed that he decided on one letter because he wanted to create a signature for the serial killer at the core of the plot.

"The film deals with a character named Vishnu. Usually psychopaths leave a signature, right? I wanted the signature to be a short stroke," he said.

Samantha's witty reply about pregnancy rumours

Fans have been eager to know when actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya are going to have their first child since they got married in October 2017.

During a recent interaction with fans, when Samantha was again asked if she was pregnant, she replied: "I've been pregnant since 2017, I think. This baby really doesn't want to come out."

First made-in-Darjeeling film

Darjeeling-based filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar (left) makes his directorial debut with the film Broken Wings, which he says is based on real issues of his land.

He claims this is the first time in post-Independence India that a Nepali-Hindi film has been "made in Darjeeling", though many films have been shot in the hill station. The film is set during the period from 1988 to 1992 against the backdrop of the Gorkhaland agitation.