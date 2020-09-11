masala chat

Mukul set for historic football action

Actor Mukul Dev, who is set to star in a film based on the unsung heroes of Indian football, says the sport has been his constant love since childhood.

Barefoot Warriors is about the first football team of independent India who played brilliantly at the 1948 London Olympics and qualified for the 1950 World Cup.

"It's a very exciting project," said Mukul.

"India has a glorious footballing past and it's about those heroes who made it happen despite all odds and not even having boots to play. It's like a journey back to those times."

Priyanka's selfie with 'Li'l Big Boy'

Actress Priyanka Chopra's photo with her pet dog Gino is a hit with her Instagram fans.

She is seen with the German shepherd after a swim in the pool. Gino is resting his head on her arm and both are wet. "My li'l big boy! @ginothegerman," Priyanka captioned the photo.

Radikaa joins Taapsee and Vijay Sethupathi's comedy film

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu (right) is reportedly acting in a comedy film directed by debutant Deepak Sundarrajan which also has Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in an important role.

The latest news from the film's set is that veteran Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar (left) has joined the cast.

She recently shared a photo and a video of a palace in Rajasthan where she has been shooting and another photo (above) with Taapsee, captioning it: "Devils at work."

Ragini's police custody extended A court in Bengaluru on Monday extended by five days the police custody of actress Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested last week in connection with an investigation into the alleged drug trade in the Kannada film industry.

The police found cigarettes with ganja (cannabis) in her flat during a raid.

The city's Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said Ragini is being interrogated over her use of drugs at rave parties.

Rashmika clarifies relationship status

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who made her screen debut with the hit Kannada film Kirik Party, is all set to make her Tamil movie debut with the Karthi-starrer Sultan.

The 23-year-old, who was briefly engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty, has been romantically linked with several South Indian stars, including Vijay Devarkonda.

Recently, she opened up on her relationship status while chatting with fans on social media.

"This is for all those who keep putting my name with everyone I know... I am single... and I love it," she said.

"This is also me telling all those who crib about being single... trust me, when you start having fun, being single, your standards for your lover keep getting high."

Sushant lends voice to gender-atypical album

Model-actor Sushant Divgikar is excited to lend his voice to India's first gender-atypical love album.

"MTV Beats Love Duet" has been created by artistes from the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

"It has been a pure delight to work on this album and echo our thoughts through the power of music," said Sushant. "This one is by us for everyone who believes in love in its purest form."

The album aims to normalise conversations on love that goes beyond the stereotypes of gender.

Nidhhi happy to explore YouTube space

South Indian actress Nidhhi Agerwal has launched her own YouTube channel.

"I'm really excited about this new venture," she said. "I am happy to share my journey with my fans. They will get a close peek into my professional and personal life."

The latest video she posted on her channel is about making eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

"My process of making a biodegradable Ganesh idol is an attempt to spread awareness about protecting Mother Nature," she said.

"I have received a lot of love."