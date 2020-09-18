masala chat

Ankita fulfils Sushant's dream

Ankita Lokhande has planted saplings in memory of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress' dog joined her during the effort.

"Hatchi and mamma," Ankita tweeted.

"My partner in almost everything, planting plant seedlings. It's our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream."

Akshay drinks cow urine every day

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons.

The actor, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film BellBottom with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, joined British adventurer and host Bear Grylls on Instagram Live to talk about their jungle adventure during the shooting of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls, which premiered on Discovery+ on Sept 11.

When Huma asked Akshay how he convinced himself to drink elephant poop tea on the show, Akshay said: "I wasn't worried. I was too excited to be worried. I have cow urine because of ayurvedic reasons every day, so that was okay."

Bhumi's pilgrimage to Goa village

Bhumi Pednekar recently went on a pilgrimage to her village - Pedne in Goa. The actress said she is grateful for her culturally enriched lineage.

"The three temples (in the village) are all nearly 300 to 400 years old," she wrote on Instagram.

"They are full of stories, surrounded by medicinal streams and tons of energy to heal. Every trip back there teaches us so much."

Ineya's jaw-dropping transformation

Ineya, who won many hearts with her performance in the National Award-winning film Vaagai Soodava, has obviously worked hard during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The actress, who had gained weight and lost her shape after doing a few glamorous roles in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, is looking stunning now in photos that she has shared on social media platforms.

Her transformation has attracted the fans, who believe she will make a comeback to Tamil films soon, after her last performance in the Malayalam film Mamangam.

Keerthy's family band

Actress Keerthy Suresh surprised everyone when she shared a video of her playing the violin to wish Tamil star Vijay on his birthday.

The video of her playing the Kutti Story song from the film Master went viral.

Fans were surprised to see Keerthy play the violin so well.

The actress later shared photos from her jamming session with her family members.

Varun's not afraid as long as girlfriend stands by him

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan recently posted a photo with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Instagram with a mushy caption: "No I won't be afraid just as long as you stand by me."

He has been in a relationship with Natasha for some time, but prefers being guarded about his personal life.

Recently, however, the couple have been making public appearances and sharing posts of mutual affection.

Vishal excited about playing negative role for first time

Television star Vishal Vashishtha is playing a negative character (in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2) for the first time in his seven-year career and he is loving the character's traits.

"Kabir is not really a psychotic guy but he touches the line and comes back, which is quite exciting," said the actor.

"So it's kind of challenging also that sometimes you don't want to push yourself beyond the line where you will be called a psycho."

Yash has family time in farmhouse

Kannada star Yash is making the most of the Covid-19 lockdown period by spending time with his wife and children before he resumes shooting for the much-hyped K.G.F 2.

His wife, Radhika Pandit, recently shared a photo on Instagram of Yash and their daughter Ayra feeding a cow at their farmhouse.

A few weeks ago, after revealing the name of his son, Yash had shared a family photo that he captioned: "Happy to see that all of u liked the name 'Yatharv'. It means 'Complete'. We have coined this name as a combination of our names YR and Ayra!"