masala chat

Paddling helps Ileana run away from responsibilities

Ileana D'Cruz just goes with the flow of life when she wants to run away from responsibilities.

The actress, who will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production The Big Bull, recently shared a video on Instagram where she is seen paddling.

"Me running away from my responsibilities #byeeee," she wrote.

Arjun features in music video with 'repeat value'

Arjun Bijlani is the latest TV star to feature in a music video - and he is happy about his work.

"This is a beautiful story woven in a song," he said about Ishq Tanha, which is sung by Siddharth Bhavsar.

"Like old classic songs, it has repeat value."

Arjun and actress Reem Shaikh (right) appear in the video.

Bindu in doctor role

Bindu Madhavi plays a doctor in Ranjit Jeyakodi's upcoming Tamil film Yaarukkum Anjael, whose first-look poster was recently released by star Vijay Sethupathi.

"There's quite a bit of violence in the film," said Ranjit.

"But the film talks more about survival.

"Bindu plays a doctor, who lives in London. She comes to Ooty with her sister, played by (Bengali actress) Darshana Banik, to solve a mystery."

Mindy keen to work with Deepika and Sonam

Indian origin American actress Mindy Kaling counts Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor as Indian stars she would love to work with.

"They're both so talented," she told IANS.

Mindy and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra are currently collaborating on a wedding comedy.

"Priyanka is so smart," said Mindy.

"It's been wonderful working with her."

Sameera finds poi joy

Sameera Reddy has picked up her poi after 15 years.

The actress recently shared a video of her practising the traditional art of the Maori people of New Zealand.

It involves swinging tethered weights through a variety of rhythmical and geometric patterns while singing or dancing.

"Found my poi (while cleaning my home)," Sameera wrote. "I had learnt it for my film Mufasir in Goa in 2004... oh, you make me feel like I'm alive again."

Shannon exhorts people to be themselves

Young singer Shannon K has unveiled a new song which she describes as her personal interpretation of self-confidence and dreams.

The daughter of noted playback singer Kumar Sanu said Run exhorts people to be themselves.

"In the past, I had been afraid of putting my true self out there," said Shannon, who is based in Los Angeles.

"I was told to not dream big and change my style so I can be accepted by people.

"But somewhere I felt like I was cheating myself by being someone who I'm not. The song is a motivation to everyone who needs encouragement to be themselves."

Yo Yo's a pop star, not rap artiste

Yo Yo Honey Singh insists that he is a pop star and not a rap artiste because he blends pop music, rap lines and singing in his numbers.

"I am not a strict rap artiste," he told IANS.

"I also sing. You can say I am a pop star.

"I am my own competition."