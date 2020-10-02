masala chat

Shakti to play narco officer even as daughter is under drugs probe

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is under the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) scanner as its officers probe a possible drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Interestingly, her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, has been cast as a narcotics officer in an upcoming film inspired by the life of Sushant.

The film, Nyaay: The Justice, is backed by Sarla A. Saraogi, whose husband Ashok is Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer in the ongoing investigations.

Adah's character has to be important

Actress Adah Sharma insists her character should be important even if she plays a demure girl running around trees.

"Whatever I am doing, I want that to be important to the script," she said.

"So, for me, picking a role is not about sweet girl or bad girl."

Police grill Kannada TV anchor Anushree

The Central Crime Branch police in Mangaluru, a city in Karnataka, on Saturday grilled Kannada television presenter Anushree for more than four hours over her alleged involvement in a drugs case involving actor-choreographer Kishore Aman Shetty.

Anushree later said that she knew Kishore and his friend Tarun Raj 12 years ago when they taught her to dance for a show. "After that, somehow we lost connection, now suddenly I have been summoned," she said.

"Whatever they (police) asked me, I answered to the best of my knowledge. If the police call me again, I will cooperate."

Hrishikesh to make Telugu debut

Tamil actor Hrishikesh, who made his acting debut with Velai Illa Pattadhari in 2014 and went on to star in movies such as Rum and VIP 2, is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry. He will feature in a yet-to-be-titled Telugu film which will be directed by Subbu Vedula.

"Subbu studied filmmaking and made his debut this year," said Hrishikesh.

"He then approached me for this film, a thriller. I play the lead, a character that has shades of grey. This is an out-and-out serious film. We will be shooting in Ooty and Hyderabad."

Sridevi Bungalow trailer out

The trailer of Priya Prakash Varrier's most anticipated Bollywood movie Sridevi Bungalow is finally out. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal unveiled it through his social media handle.

Priya, who became a pan-Indian sensation in 2018 after her cute wink in the song "Manikya Malaraya Poovi" from the film Oru Adaar Love, plays the title role in the film, which was announced a year ago.

But it soon ran into a controversy over allegations that it is based on the life of late actress Sridevi. Her husband and producer Boney Kapoor even sent a legal notice.

The film's makers, however, say that it is not based on real life.

Varun beats travel ban

Actor Varun Sharma is troubled that he is not able to travel abroad due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

So he has done the next best thing: He shared a photo on Instagram posing next to a wallpaper featuring a tram and illuminated buildings.

"Can't go abroad, but can always take a picture with the wallpaper," captioned Varun, who is known for his sense of humour.

Vidyut doesn't want people to 'stop staring'

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has put out a quirky message on Instagram.

He shared a photo in which he is seen sitting at the dining table dressed in a robe, scooping food from a bowl and staring at it.

The actor, who figured in the recent digitally-released film Khuda Haafiz, captioned it: "Don't stop staring."