masala chat

Bhuvan looks just like his 'crush' Alia

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam's old photograph went viral on social media for his "uncanny" resemblance to his "crush" - Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

In the photograph, taken in July, Bhuvan is seen smiling with his eyes closed. He captioned it: "@aliaa08? Please let's go for a coffee date because I've started looking like my crush!"

Fans compared the photo with Alia's look in Gully Boy.

"Finally we got the identical twin brother of Alia Bhatt," commented one.

Puppy love?

Indian cricket international Hardik Pandya has gifted actress Urvashi Rautela a puppy as a congratulatory gesture for her role in Pagalpanti, according to media reports.

Urvashi took to Instagram to share a cute picture of the new addition to her family, although she did not confirm who gifted the puppy.

Last year, there were rumours that Urvashi and Hardik were in a relationship.

The gifting of the puppy has raised speculation that the sparks are flying once again.

Shah Rukh thinks Raveena is 'best-scented' heroine

Raveena Tandon says superstar Shah Rukh Khan thinks she is the "best-scented" heroine.

"Every time we are together, socially or somewhere, he tells (Raveena's husband) Anil (Thadani), you have the best-scented heroine as your wife," the actress said on the Love Laugh Live Show.

"He says every time he used to work with me, he would come close and take a sniff of my scent."

Shane's new haircut angers makers of Veyil

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam has got a trendy haircut. But his new look has upset the makers of the film Veyil.

According to reports, the 23-year-old went for a makeover after a tiff with the producer of Veyil.

He was required to maintain a certain thickness of hair and beard until he finished shooting for the film. But he wanted to start shooting for another film, Qurbaani, and trimmed his hair.

After producer Joby George took the issue to the Kerala Film Producers' Association, a compromise was reached: Shane agreed not to cut his hair again before he completes Veyil.

Govinda's daughter features in new single

Actor Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja features in the new single "Ranjha".

Sung by rapper Lil Golu and Rigul Kalra, Ranjha is a romantic track that sees Tina playing the fabled Heer.

Tina said: "I always wanted to be Heer and this song is special as my previous single, 'Milo Na Tum' with Gajendra Verma, was a remake of the original Lata Mangeshkar song from Heer Ranjha. It's a quirk of fate to be Heer in my very next single. Maybe Heer Ranjha film is waiting for me next."

Taapsee upset Big B got more credit for Badla

Actress Taapsee Pannu feels Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been unduly given more credit than her for their recent hit Badla.

"I had more working days or scenes than Mr Bachchan," she reportedly said on Neha Dhupia's show.

"He was the hero of the film, I was the antagonist. But the antagonist has more presence in the film than the protagonist.

"When I raised my voice and said I've done almost equal if not more, that's when people recognised and started calling out my name because it's such a male-dominated industry."`