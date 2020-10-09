masala chat

Srishti's passion for acting convinced parents

Becoming an actor was once a "far-fetched dream" for Srishti Jain, who is currently playing the lead role in the show Hamari Wali Good News.

"I was always fascinated with acting and really wanted to become an actor, but at the same time it always felt like a far-fetched dream," she said.

"Because I belong to a family of engineers and doctors, my family was always sceptical of the industry.

"When my father got a job in Mumbai, I felt like destiny has brought me closer to my dream. That's when I built up the courage to talk to my parents.

"I won't lie, it took some time, but eventually they agreed. I guess they realised how passionate I was about acting."

Amyra strikes a boho pose

Actress Amyra Dastur, who will next be seen in the Tamil film Bagheera alongside Prabhu Deva, flaunts a bohemian look in a new photo shoot.

She is seen posing in a garden in the set of photos she posted on Instagram.

"Kindness is my mantra, nature is my muse, the wilderness is my temple, love is the life I choose," she captioned the images.

Badshah pays tribute to moms

Rapper Badshah has paid tribute to mothers and the power of their dreams in a new music video.

The title track of his album The Power of Dreams of a Kid narrates the story of a boy, Chintu, who dreams of touching the sky by riding on the power of his mother's dreams.

"The album is very special for me," said Badshah. "Each song has memorable elements from my journey which makes it closer to my heart."

Harish and Priya's romcom titled Oh Manapenne

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar's upcoming Tamil film has been titled Oh Manapenne.

The remake of the Telugu film Pelli Choopulu is directed by debutant Kaarthikk Sundar.

"Pelli Choopulu means matchmaking in Telugu. We wanted to have a title that refers to weddings/matchmaking," said Kaarthikk.

"The names that we had zeroed in on were either too old or not interesting enough. I happened to listen to (the song) Omana Penne from (the 2010 Tamil film) Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and just played with that term for our film's title.

"Manapenn refers to a bride in Tamil. So, this worked perfectly."

Kirti's game changer

A new Instagram video captures actress Kirti Kulhari doing push-ups. She also poses next to dumb-bells.

"To make exercising an integral part of your lifestyle is one of the toughest things to do in life," she wrote alongside it.

"But I also know, once you do, it changes the GAME for you. It takes care of so many things at so many levels."

Tara's a 'cereal killer'

Tara Sutaria wittily describes herself as a "cereal killer" in her latest post on Instagram.

In the photo, the actress is seen sporting black tights, a white crop top and a leopard print jacket and holding a plate of cereal and milk.

The post received many likes but also invited some flak from her followers who were not amused by the milk flowing out of the plate.

They asked her "not to waste food".

'Vijay's Master is a masterpiece'

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi believes that Thalapathy Vijay's Master, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is a "masterpiece".

Sethupathi, who plays the villain in the film, told an interviewer recently that it will fulfil the audience's expectations.

"I play a ruthless gangster, but I thoroughly enjoyed it," he said.