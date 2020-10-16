masala chat

Avina's new single with cricketer Gayle

Avina Shah has collaborated with West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle on a new dance track.

"A mutual friend thought it would be a great idea for us to do a song together," she said.

"We got talking and created something different by adding the Caribbean flavour to my sound by mixing India, the UK and Jamaica to create something unique.

"The song (Groove) is all about dance, about letting your hair down and letting your body naturally groove to the beats."

Dhvani promises to show a different side next year

Dhvani Bhanushali has won a lot of fans as a singer in less than two years. She promises to show a different side to her creativity as a musical artiste next year.

The Covid-19 lockdown gave her an opportunity to polish her skills.

"I was focusing on practice and learning music," she said. "Hopefully, next year we will have something."

Neha makes relationship official

Singer Neha Kakkar has confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh through an Instagram post. Now there are strong rumours their wedding will take place on Oct 24.

Rohanpreet was a contestant on the singing reality show Rising Star Season 2 and participated in Saregama Lil Champs.

Actress tests positive after nursing Covid-19 patients for six monthsIn March this year, when the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in India, actress Shikha Malhotra, who acted in movies like the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fan, volunteered to work as a nurse at a hospital in Mumbai.

She has now tested positive for Covid-19. Shikha recently mentioned her health condition on social media and added that people should take the virus seriously and stay at home.

Simbu to star in Suseenthiran's film

Tamil actor Silambarasan, famously known as Simbu, will be back on the screen in the upcoming commercial entertainer directed by Suseenthiran.

The yet-untitled film, which will be released next year, will have action, emotions, love and comedy. Simbu, who has trimmed his physique, is playing the lead role.

Lion cub named after Urvashi

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela is ecstatic that a lion cub has been named after her.

"I'm so delighted that a baby lion has been named after me by one of the most inspiring entrepreneurs (in Dubai) Saif Ahmed Belhasa," said Urvashi, who will soon make her Telugu debut with the film Black Rose. "It was a very lovely experience visiting his private zoo in Dubai. I'm passionate about animals."

Parineeta enjoys playing Bengali characters Parineeta Borthakur has played Bengali characters on TV shows and she likes it.

The actress is currently seen playing the protagonist in Gupta Brothers Chaar Kunware from Ganga Kinaare.

"I'm Assamese and Bengali culture is very close to ours, so it's very easy to portray," said Parineeta, best known for featuring in TV shows such as Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Swaraginia.