masala chat

Nora wants to 'dance and love and dance again'

Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi, in her latest social media post, has revealed what she wants to do.

"I wanna dance and love and dance again," she wrote alongside her image.

Nora, who was dressed in a latex corset and harem pants, will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Arun plays character 'close to his heart'

Tamil actor Arun Vijay, who has impressed with his acting in Thadam, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Kuttram 23, is set to play an action hero in his next film Agni Siragugal.

He posted a still from the film on Twitter and said: "Ranjith character from Agni Siragugal is close to my heart... Just loved playing it."

Karthi starts dubbing for Sulthan

Karthi Sivakumar has started dubbing for his new film Sulthan.

"In every situation we have to keep moving ahead," said the Tamil actor, who is the younger brother of actor Suriya and the youngest son of actor Sivakumar.

"It feels good to start work again after a long time."

The film marks the Tamil debut of actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Bandish Bandits changed Shreya's life

The recent web series Bandish Bandits is a hit and its budding heroine Shreya Chaudhry is happy that people have recognised her efforts.

Shreya, who played a pop star in the series, said: "The most significant change post Bandish Bandits in my life is that people are identifying me for my work. There is nothing more rewarding than the love of fans."

Tamannaah slowly building stamina

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has recovered from Covid-19, is working hard to build her stamina.

She recently shared a video of her workout schedule on Instagram and said that she is struggling to do even four push-ups - while earlier she could do 40 at one go.

"It's time to take baby steps and get back my stamina," she said. "This is an extremely important step after recovering from the coronavirus. Keep going but make sure you listen to your body."

Varalakshmi turns director with Kannamoochi

Tamil actress Varalakshmi Sarathkumar has surprised fans by revealing that she will be making her directorial debut with a film titled Kannamoochi.

"Finally stepping into this new avatar as a director... thank you for amazing wishes n response... I will work hard to do my best n not let you down," she tweeted on Sunday, when the poster of the film was released by more than 50 women celebrities.

Varun draws inspiration from Bruce Lee

Varun Dhawan, who recently holidayed in the Maldives, posted a photo on social media which shows him chilling out in an infinity pool with the sea as the backdrop.

The actor mentioned that his blissful state reminded him of legendary martial arts star Bruce Lee's philosophy: "Be like water making its way through cracks."