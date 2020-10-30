masala chat

Jacqueline wears police uniform for 'fun project'

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a sneak peek into an upcoming project on social media.

She is seen in a police uniform in the photo, which was posted on Instagram.

"Fun project coming up soon! #myhappyplace," Jacqueline, who will next be seen with Salman Khan in Kick 2, captioned the photo without revealing other details.

Akhil, Pooja's film promises complete entertainment

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde have unveiled the teaser of their upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor.

The film, scheduled for release on Jan 14, was originally slated to hit the theatres in April this year but was pushed back due to Covid-19.

The teaser showcases a sweet romance brewing between the two characters with a dash of fun and comedy.

Anjum took four months to match 'Hulk Ali'

Anjum Sharma took almost four months to prepare for his fight sequences in the web series Mirzapur 2.

"Apart from researching for my role and studying the script, I took four months to physically prepare for the fight sequences with (co-star) Ali (Fazal)," the actor said.

"I needed to bulk up and tone my muscles. I wanted my character looking a certain way and be at par with Ali, who has a Hulk-like appearance."

Gauahar calls 'boyfriend' Zaid 'the bestest'

Actress Gauahar Khan cannot stop gushing about her rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar.

While wishing him on his birthday last Saturday, she wrote on Instagram: "You are a blessing... being goofy comes easy when I'm with you... it only makes you the bestest!"

Bollywood composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid is a choreographer and social media influencer.

Harshvardhan loved to crash weddings

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who has a role in the recently released revenge drama Taish, used to crash weddings for the food that was served.

"I loved wedding food and when I was in school I used to crash weddings just for the food," he said.

"I was an expert at being invisible. It was for only my hunger purposes and not any romantic purposes."

Hrithik splurges millions on new homes

Actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly purchased two homes in Mumbai with a view of the Arabian Sea. They cost almost Rs97.5 crore ($17.9 million).

One is a duplex penthouse while the other is a single-storey house, reported hindustantimes.com.

Dulquer's 'caveman' look

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan has treated his fans to a bearded look.

He posted a photo on Instagram in which he is seen flaunting long hair and an overgrown beard.

He wrote: "From another time! #onlytook7months #grownout #outgrown #willgetchoppedforshoot #onlyafewmoreweeksofthis #gonnamissit."

Just last month, Dulquer, who has three films lined up - Kurup, Vaan and Hey Sinamika - posted a photo with long curly locks. "Rocking some curls," he captioned it.