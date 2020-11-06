masala chat

Neha sings about cyber bullying

Singer Neha Bhasin has come up with a new song against cyber bullying.

Titled "Kehnde rehnde", the track aims to highlight issues such as shaming, sexism and stereotyping.

"It needs to be heard loud and clear by those who endorse the ideology that a man needs to behave in a certain way to be accepted by society," said Neha, who is best known for hits such as "Nai jaana" and "Dil diyan gallan". "It's about time we put our foot down."

Elli turns into a flying witch

Elli AvrRam sported a unique Halloween look on Instagram.

The Swedish-Greek actress shared a photo from the Maldives where she is seen sitting on a coconut tree.

"I heard it's Halloween... Watch out for the flying witch riding the stick," Elli captioned it.

Kajal's wedding included Telugu tradition

Kajal Aggarwal recently married businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a low-key wedding in Mumbai.

The actress shared adorable pictures from the event on social media and said that it included a Telugu tradition as a tribute to their connection to South India.

She posted: "In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include Jeelakarrabellam!... This auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times."

Sanjay flaunts platinum hairdo

Sanjay Dutt has beaten cancer - and how!

The 61-year-old Bollywood actor, who is currently spending time with his family, has opted for a new look to celebrate his recovery.

Snapshots posted by his close friend, hairstylist Hakim Alim, on social media, show Sanjay fit as a fiddle.

The highlight of his new look is a short-cropped platinum hairdo which complements a stylishly-maintained beard.

Shriya loves elephants

Shriya Pilgaonkar loves animals. Her favourite is the elephant.

So, when an opportunity to act in Kaadan, a film in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu that revolves around elephants, came her way, she could hardly dismiss that as a coincidence.

"I took it as a sign that this was meant to happen," said the actress.

It also helped that the subject resonated with her. She said: "I felt it was very beautiful to tell a story that's inspired by a man who is known as the Forest Man of India, one who stood up for the land that belonged to the elephants and wanted to stop it from being encroached."

Sidharth reveals 'relation-chip goals'

Sidharth Malhotra has shared his relationship goals - and it is all about chips.

The actor, who has started shooting for the film Shershaah, shared a photo on Instagram which shows him licking his finger with a bowl of chips in his hands.

"This is my Relation-Chip goals. What are yours? #chipsforlife #foodlove #movienight," he captioned the image.

Govinda proud of daughter's acting skills

Bollywood actor Govinda is ecstatic after his daughter Tina Ahuja received rave reviews for her acting in the short film Driving Me Crazy.

"I saw the film and it made me proud," said Govinda.

"I am receiving calls and messages from all my friends complimenting Tina. I am very happy that people love and support Tina."