masala chat

Keerthy working hard to keep up with new challenges

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh has opened up about how life has changed after the success of Mahanati, which won her the National Best Actress award last year.

Asked how challenges and pressures changed after the success of the bilingual film, Keerthy told IANS: "They have definitely increased and I am trying to keep up with them."

She also revealed that she would like to explore the comedy genre more. When asked if she is single or committed, Keerthy replied diplomatically: "Committed to work!"

Manish set to play character with 'evil mind'

TV star Manish Verma is gearing up to play a college-goer with an evil mind in the show Teri Meri Ek Jindri, whose shooting will commence later this month.

"I have always played very subtle characters but my character in this show is very different," he said.

"It has many layers. I will be portraying the character of a college-going boy who happens to be the lead character's best friend's boyfriend and has an evil mind."

Mumbai girl finds shooting in Ooty 'not so easy'

Shooting in the hills during cold, winter nights has not been easy for Mumbai girl Rasika Dugal.

The actress recently shared her experience of shooting in Ooty, a hill station in Tamil Nadu, for the second season of the web series Out Of Love.

In the Instagram post, she is seen sitting on a bed in a hoodie and covered with a blanket. "Night shoots in the hills! Not so easy for the Bombay peeps. Getting back to the grind...... well sometimes just hiding in the hood," Rasika captioned the photo.

'Crazy Silambam lady'

Tamil actress Sai Dhanshika likes to keep herself fit and fab and does things beyond the regular gym and yoga mat workouts.

She is professionally trained in Silambam, an age-old martial art from Tamil Nadu, and rain or shine she practises it regularly.

Recently she posted a video on her social media page that shows her practising Silambam even as it is pouring outside.

"Crazy Silambam lady is back. It's a true experience to do silambam when it's raining," she wrote.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral.

Shilpa to play queen

Shilpa Shinde will play Queen Meerawati in a new web show titled Paurashpur.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of a project which is fresh and untouched in the space of OTT platforms," said the actress, who has been part of shows like Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and a winner on Bigg Boss 11.

"My character has many shades and I am thrilled to be stepping into the shoes of Queen Meerawati."

Milind charged with promoting obscenity

Goa Police have registered a case against model-actor Milind Soman for allegedly "promoting obscenity", after he recently posted a picture of himself running naked on a beach in the Indian state to mark his 55th birthday.

The Goa Suraksha Manch had complained that he tainted Goa's image.

Milind's wife Ankita Konwar, who took the photo, said it "sends out a very positive message on body positivity and being free and happy with who you are".

Days earlier the police arrested actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an "objectionable" video at a dam in Canacona town in South Goa.