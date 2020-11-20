masala chat

Sunny goes incognito

Sunny Leone was unrecognisable in a mask, large glasses and hoodie as she took a ferry ride in Mumbai for the first time.

"After nine years I made it on the famous ferry back into the city," said the actress.

"It was so exciting to see the city in a different way."

Alankrita excited about role in psychological thriller

Alankrita Sahai is excited that the shooting for the film The Incomplete Man will start in Goa next month.

"I can't wait to get on the set," she said.

"The rehearsals are on and the script is amazing. It's going to be a psychological thriller that will make you feel the chills."

Julie goes under-sand to promote new movie

Tamil actress Julie, who gained fame as a Big Boss contestant in 2017, has come up with a new photo shoot to promote her new film. One of the photos shows her covered in sand with flowers strewn around in the shape of a heart.

She captioned it: "Delete the negative. Accentuate the positive."

Julie said her new movie is a suspense thriller.

Nazriya and Nani team up for first time

Actress Nazriya Nazim, known for starring in Malayalam hits such as Bangalore Days and Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, is set to make her debut in Telugu cinema opposite Nani.

The title of the film will be announced on Nov 21.

"Next:) So this one will be my first telugu film guys. Super excited for this one with this amazing team!" she posted on Instagram along with a poster that features drawings of a camera, aeroplane, cycle, shoes and musical instruments.

Nazriya, wife of actor Fahadh Faasil, was last seen in the Malayalam film Trance.

Radhika inspired by Hera Pheri song

Radhika Madan has turned to an old Hindi song featuring Tabu and Suniel Shetty for inspiration, while posting a quirky caption for her new Instagram photo.

The actress, who is seen posing on a jet ski, captioned it: "Main Ladki Po Po Po."

The words form the starting line of a song from Priyardarshan's 2000 comedy hit Hera Pheri.

Shweta prepares with online tips

After the release of her much-hyped series Mirzapur 2, Shweta Tripathi Sharma is now focusing on her new project Escaype Live.

The actress runs a beauty parlour in the show and said the preparation was drastically different because of the Covid-19 situation.

"Ordinarily, prepping for this part would've meant spending time at a beauty parlour and seeing their way of life," she said.

"Now a lot of online tutorials have come in handy and I have been following a few beauty bloggers and their tips have been helpful."

Master teaser sets new record

Thalapathy Vijay's fans got a Deepavali gift last Saturday when the trailer of his upcoming Tamil film Master was released.

The 1min 30sec teaser had plenty of action, with Vijay showing off his usual style and swagger.

Within 16 hours of release, it became the most-liked teaser ever in India on YouTube with 16 million views and 1.6 million likes.

The film is expected to hit the screens worldwide on Pongal next year.