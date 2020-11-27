masala chat

Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda (right) with his superstar brother Vijay.PHOTOS: IANS

Kunal a 'work in progress'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu calls himself a work in progress.

He recently posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen doing pull-ups.

He is shirtless and wearing black basketball shorts.

"Work in progress.

Diet not so much #stepbysteprepbyrep," he wrote alongside the photo. Kunal was recently seen in the digitally-released film Lootcase and the second instalment of the web-series Abhay.

Bharti, Harsh released on bail in drugs cas e

Comic Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya, who were arrested last week by India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on a charge of possessing cannabis, were granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday.

The NCB allegedly seized 86.5gm of cannabis during a search at their suburban Andheri house and Harsh's Versova production house following a probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood.

A 21-year-old drug trafficker, who was arrested earlier, had tipped off the agency.

Deverakonda brothers' rivalry limited to sports

Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda (right) has opened up about his rivalry with his superstar brother Vijay.

"Except in sports, we don't have any kind of rivalry," he said.

"We get along very well. We are more friends than brothers.

"But when it comes to PlayStation games or cricket, volleyball or badminton, we go all out and try to beat each other."

Prabhu Deva marries physiotherapist

Filmmaker-choreographer Prabhu Deva got married to Mumbai-based physiotherapist Himani in May, his brother Raju Sundaram has confirmed.

ETimes reported that Prabhu Deva met Himani while undergoing treatment for back and leg pain and fell in love with her.

The wedding took place in Chennai.

Prabhu Deva was previously married to Ramlatha and was in the headlines for his rumoured relationship with actress Nayanthara, who is currently dating director Vignesh Shivan.

Samantha makes powerful statement

Telugu star Samantha Akkineni has left her fans amazed with her new workout post on social media where she is seen lifting heavy weights.

She accompanied the photo with a muscle emoji.

Samantha, who is married to Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya, is set to make her digital debut with season two of The Family Man, a show that revolves around a seemingly simple middle-class man who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

Taapsee flaunts 'battle scars'

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been training hard for her upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket. She recently gave her fans a glimpse of her training routine on Instagram.

She is seen hopping in one photo, skipping in another and running in the third.

"Hop... Skip... Run.. Repeat! #RashmiRocket... P.S - those marks aren't of brutal assault on me but technically only on my muscles. #BattleScars," she wrote.