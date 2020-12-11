masala chat

Adah plays a man

Actress Adah Sharma plays a man in her new film Man To Man.

She never imagined she would ever play that role.

"I think I am lucky that directors think of me when they think of making a risky film," she said.

"I always try to pick roles that are unique, right from my debut film which was 1920.

"I am not afraid about what the audience will think because the audience has always been my biggest support."

Anasuya steps into Tamil cinema

Popular Telugu host-cum-actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has confirmed her entry into the Tamil film industry by sharing a working still from a film, believed to be a Vijay Sethupathi starrer.

She captioned the photo: "Living through another good story. #newBeginnings #Kollywood #Tamizh."

The 35-year-old has certainly broken the stereotype when it comes to a married woman with kids succeeding in showbiz without any celebrity background.

Fit and lean Fardeen's back

Actor Fardeen Khan was spotted outside casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office in Mumbai last Saturday looking leaner and fitter (right). It was a huge contrast from his 2016 overweight photo (above) that went viral.

Fardeen, who was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya opposite Sushmita Sen and has been maintaining a low profile, is reportedly set to make his comeback through a digital platform.

"Glad to confirm that Fardeen is planning a comeback," said Chhabra. "We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good."

Fit John impresses fans

John Abraham is busy shooting for Satyameva Jayate 2.

But the actor makes it a point to work out in the gym daily.

He recently posted a shirtless photo on Instagram which set cyberspace ablaze.

His well-toned, chiselled body is now serving as a fitness goal for his fans.

Priyanshu finds swinging a 'mudgar' meditative

Priyanshu Painyuli trained on the traditional mudgar (club) for his role in the film Rashmi Rocket. Now he is finding the exercise meditative.

The actor, who plays an army officer, says exercising with the mudgar gave him better posture and overall balance.

"It helped me build my shoulder strength, overall flexibility and an extremely solid core," he said.

"This versatile equipment gives you a full-body workout, you just need to learn how to use it.

"Having learnt the correct technique, I can now say that swinging mudgars can be meditative."

Home-cooked food helps Shreyas gain weight

Actor Shreyas Talpade says putting on over 10kg for his role as a priest in Love You Shankar was an exciting challenge.

"The normal requests are for physique with a flex appeal or to lose weight," he said.""But I got this unusual request from director Rajiv S. Ruia to put on 15 kilos.

"Home-cooked food helped me gain weight. I ate and cherished every morsel without worrying about anything. When I put on 10 kilos and saw the look of appreciation on the director's face, I knew I had nailed it."

Sonu is Vevek's inspiration

Actor Vevek Upadyay says it was Bollywood star Sonu Sood who inspired him to explore the plight of migrant workers during the Covid-19 lockdown in India and capture it in a short film.

Pravasi: A Migrant's Tale, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, reveals how labourers in the country suffered without wages and food during that period.

"Sonu Sood went out of his way to selflessly help so many workers," said Vevek, who also wrote the script and directed the film.

"This film is close to my heart as it involves multiple feelings - and the struggle that the migrants went through is unimaginable."