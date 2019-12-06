masala chat

Rashmika wants to do one or two films at a time. PHOTOS: IANS

Charu doesn't see horse riding as 'macho sport'

Charu Kashyap enjoys horse riding and doesn't see it as a "macho sport". She says women riding a horse look sexy and attractive.

The actress has taken horse riding training and whenever she gets the time, she rides a horse. What began as a hobby slowly became a passion.

"Horse riding is something that I have loved since my childhood," she said. "Whenever I get the time, I like to go for horse riding.

"I would love to pursue horse riding professionally in the near future. I find it relaxing."

Rani to debut as news anchor

Rani Mukerji is set to make her debut as a news anchor on one of the TV channels to present cases of juvenile crimes.

This is a part of the promotional campaign for the actor's upcoming film Mardaani 2.

"Mardaani 2 is aimed at raising awareness about the heinous crimes committed against women by juveniles in India," she said. "As part of the promotional campaign, I will debut as a news anchor on one of the country's biggest news channels to read out cases of shocking juvenile crimes happening across the country."

Rashmika wants to do one or two films at a time

Rashmika Mandanna is working on four films right now and she says she doesn't want to do this many at one time again.

The south Indian actress, popularly known as "Karnataka Crush", made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in 2016. She has starred in eight feature films and has more lined up.

"In the past three years, I have not taken a break. I have fallen sick four times in two months and this is nature saying 'take it slow'. I am stressing my body and mind," Rashmika told IANS.

The 23-year-old has no complaints, though. "I am super grateful and glad for what I am doing," she said with a smile.

Shriya to perform Kathak in music video Actress Shriya Saran will be seen performing Kathak in a music video for which she has collaborated with choreographer Sandeep Mahavir.

"I directed this song for a huge album. It's the poetry of legend Pandit Birju Maharaj," said Sandeep, who is set to launch his first music album.

"The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. So I thought of taking Shriya Saran and made her do Kathak in this video. I am eagerly waiting for this amazing video to release, as it is very close to my heart."

Tiger adds The Matrix twist to Baaghi 3 action

Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff is recreating a bit of Keanu Reeves' iconic action from the cult Hollywood hit The Matrix in his upcoming film Baaghi 3.

The actor is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia and he shared a video where he can be seen practising for an action scene that is a throwback of a trademark stunt filmed on Reeves in The Matrix.

He flaunts a toned torso in a long trench coat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses, reminiscent of Reeves' wardrobe in The Matrix.

Tiger posted the video on his Instagram account, writing: "Matrix feels on the sets of #Baaghi3."

Ishaan and Tabu get close in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy

Ishaan Khatter has shared the first-look photo from Mira Nair's much-anticipated A Suitable Boy on Instagram in which he is seen with Tabu.

The actor obviously underwent a drastic makeover - he is seen sporting a moustache.

Ishaan plays Maan Kapoor, the rebellious son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor), who develops an attraction to the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (Tabu), reported the Hindustan Times.