masala chat

Amit has instant connect with mountains

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh has revealed that he has always been a "child of the mountains". He recently shared a photograph on Instagram which shows him sitting in front of a mountain.

"There's an instant connect (with mountains) which is difficult to express in words," he said. "No matter where I'm, working or shooting, the mountains keep calling me and every time I go back to them. It's never enough."

Bengali actor-model's death not homicide

The post-mortem report of actor-model Arya Banerjee, alias Debdatta Banerjee, 35, the daughter of sitar maestro late Pandit Nikhil Banerjee, has confirmed that her death was not a case of homicide.

According to the police, she was found dead inside her room in Kolkata when they broke open the door of her apartment last Friday.

Kolkata Police Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said Arya was suffering from liver cirrhosis. "It was not a case of homicide. Alcohol was found in her stomach at the time of her death," he said.

The actor, who had worked in several Bollywood films, including Dirty Picture (2011) and LSD: Love Sex Aur Dhoka (2010) used to stay alone at her Jodhpur Park residence along with her pet.

Flora bored with looking sensual

Actress Flora Saini recently appeared in the web film Darbaan, where she departed from her usual oomphy image to play a homemaker in a rich family. She says she is bored of being sensuous on screen, adding that she wants to prove her versatility.

"I am proud of the work I have done but I am trying to get out of the image I have," said the actress, who is known for her steamy on-screen image in web series like Gandii Baat, XXX and Dupur Thakurpo.

"I am saying 'no' to many offers because most of the time when they want to cast an actress who looks 'sexy' on screen, they offer me the role."

Lucky Ali's surprise performance goes viral

A video of Indipop singer Lucky Ali surprising his fans with a performance of his hit song "O Sanam" in Goa has gone viral.

The 62-year-old singer is dressed in casuals as he plays the tune of his hit song on his guitar.

A group of people are seen cheering him with some capturing the moment on smartphones.

"So good to see him, I am a die-hard fan of Lucky sir, my childhood memories are filled with each and every song of his," said a Twitter user.

Rahman visits ancestral home

There isn't anything happier and more special than visiting one's ancestral home, revealed Malayalam actor Rahman after visiting his "tharavadu" in Nilambur, Kerala, for a few days.

"It's another world for me. With my "small mother" (aka Ammai) and dearest cuz (cousin)," he said on Instagram posting a few photos, showing him at his ancestral home.

Sridevi's nephew plays lead role in gangster film

The late Sridevi's nephew Udhay Karthi (above, left), formerly known as Avishek Karthik in films such as Varaanam Aayiram and Kaathaadi, will be playing the lead role in debutant director M.R. Madhavan's Tamil film Dinosaurs. "Though this is a gangster movie, it will also capture the life of these people," said Madhavan. "The dialogues will be hard-hitting and stay with you for a long time."

Udhay's cousin and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor (above, right) released the first look of the film on Dec 11 on her social media page, while her dad Boney Kapoor revealed the title on his.