masala chat

Jalota 'blessed' to play Satya Sai Baba

Bhajan singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Anup Jalota feels that he is blessed to play (late Indian guru and philanthropist) Satya Sai Baba in an upcoming biopic.

"I met Satya Sai Baba with my father 55 years ago. We sang bhajans at that time. Satya Sai Baba used to call me 'Chhota Sai'. And now, after so many years, I am playing the role of Satya Sai Baba ji. I am blessed," said Jalota.

The untitled biographical film, scheduled to be released on Jan 22 next year, will be directed by Vicky Ranawat with music by Bappa Lahiri. It will also feature Jackie Shroff, Sadhika Randhawa, Govind Namdev, Arun Bakshi and Mushtaq Khan.

Honeymooners Aditya and Shweta get cosy in Kashmir

Newly-married singer-actor Aditya Narayan and actress Shweta Agarwal are honeymooning in Kashmir.

Aditya recently posted a picture with Shweta, revealing the trip is all the more special because this is his first visit to the scenic place.

"Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia," Aditya wrote on Instagram alongside the selfie.

Dhanush cast by directors Russo Brothers in costliest Netflix movie

Tamil star Dhanush (right) has been roped in by noted Hollywood directors Russo Brothers to play an important role in their next movie The Gray Man.

The project is the streaming giant Netflix's costliest movie till date and is based on the novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney in 2009.

The Gray Man will also feature Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.

Regina to pair with Arun for first time in AV 31

Regina Cassandra, who was last seen in the Tamil bilingual drama 7, has signed up for a series of Tamil films.

One of them - AV 31 - will see the actress pairing up for the first time with Arun Vijay.

Regina is playing the female lead, while Stefy Patel, who is making her film debut, plays a key role in the movie. It is reportedly filled with action and chases and has been shot in the busy markets of Agra and Delhi.

Sara posts video of 'hottest nurse'

Actress Sara Ali Khan has posted a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan dressed as a nurse from the set of their film Coolie No. 1, which will be released during Christmas.

In the Instagram post, Sara is seen standing next to Varun, who is seated on a chair and getting his wig fixed before a shot. The actor flashes a smile in his nurse avatar.

"Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory," Sara wrote in the caption. "Meet the hottest Nurse ever... Varuna Dhawan."

Taapsee's bad-hair day at the gym

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has shared photographs showing what her bad-hair day at the gym looks like.

She can be seen working out, while the camera captures her from behind, showing her curly hair tied up.

Taapsee has been doing heavy workout over the past few months for her role as a runner in her next film Rashmi Rocket.

She plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete.

Food makes Deverakonda happy

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has confessed that food makes him a happy man.

He recently posted a photo on Instagram where he is seen sitting in a restaurant and holding a dish in his hand.

"Food makes me happy. French gastronomy is a must try!" Vijay wrote in the caption. He will soon be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film.