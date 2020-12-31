masala chat

Aahana's always been around strong women

Actress Aahana Kumra says she has always been around strong women who do not take no for an answer and that is reflected in her work.

Her role as Tameena Hamid in the digitally-released film Khuda Haafiz has earned praise.

She said: "Coming from a proud family of officers, my mother is the deputy superintendent of police, I have always been around strong women.

"Because of that upbringing, I have that kind of a value system that helps me play such parts well."

Akshay dresses up as Shah Jahan

Akshay Kumar was in a playful mood recently when he shot for Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan in Agra.

The actor, dressed up as emperor Shah Jahan, shared a video on social media in which he is seen twirling with the Taj Mahal forming the background.

Sara shared a still of Akshay in the get-up with a rose in his hand.

"Because it can't get more Atrangi (extraordinary) than this. Not Shah Jahan - Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar," Sara captioned it.

Andrea listens to jazz while baking

Andrea Jeremiah enjoys baking, a new hobby she picked up during the Covid-19 lockdown in India.

The actress bakes whenever she gets the time as she finds it therapeutic.

She revealed recently that she loves to listen to jazz while baking.

"I used to listen to a lot of jazz and in between I didn't have the time to listen to it much," she said.

"So, that's what I listen to when I bake these days."

Web series on Mallya's life

Actress-model Chahatt Khanna is one of the producers of the web series based on the life of controversial Indian businessman Vijay Mallya.

It is based on K. Giriprakash's book The Vijay Mallya Story.

"We are doing it because we got the rights to the book. I feel his story is very controversial and people want to watch it, and they want to know what is the reality behind his story. So, it's like a hot cake and it sells," said Chahatt.

Rahul enjoys yogic lunch

Rahul Roy recently posted photographs of himself having a yogic lunch, prepared by his sister Pia, in hospital.

The actor, who suffered a stroke in late November while shooting for the film LAC: Live The Battle In Kargil, is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

Pia and brother-in-law Romeer are constantly with him.

Sakshi picks up archery

Sakshi Agarwal was in Goa to ring in the new year and she tried her hands at archery.

The actress, who has been training in several martial art forms for her upcoming film Puravi, posted photos of herself shooting arrows on Instagram and said: "Nothing clears the mind like an afternoon shooting. Learning a new skill. I love this art form and always wanted to learn it."

Bhavin loves doing light-hearted shows

Actor Bhavin Bhanushali, who plays the lead role in the web series Who's Your Daddy Season 2, says he loves to do comedy.

"In the web space, most shows are intense, serious and dialogues are filled with gaali (expletives). I like watching shows that offer me laughter," he said.

"The new season is funnier because my character Shoosha makes people confused, leading to situational comedy."