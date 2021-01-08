masala chat

Wild Dog gave Dia chance to speak Telugu again

Dia Mirza, who grew up in Hyderabad, got the chance to brush up on her spoken Telugu skills while working in the action thriller Wild Dog starring superstar Nagarjuna.

"I learnt Telugu in school. I used to read and write Telugu till sixth grade, so doing this film was a good revision course in Telugu," she said. "The special thing about languages is that once you learn it you don't forget it completely."

Janhvi to star in Hindi adaptation of Kolamaavu Kokila

Janhvi Kapoor will start the New Year with the shooting of the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila, directed by Sidharth Sengupta.

The young actress reportedly flew to Punjab to shoot in a bio-secure bubble.

The film, not a frame-to-frame adaptation of the original, will be completed in 45 days. The original had Nayanthara in the lead.

Kajol to make OTT debut with Tribhanga

Kajol's digital debut film Tribhanga is set for release on Jan 15.

According to reports, it is a Mumbai-set drama and tells the story of a family through three generations.

The actress was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 historical blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - co-starring her husband Ajay Devgn.

When Kareena took 'a lot of money'

Anil Kapoor recently appeared on the radio chat show What Women Want and his response to a question about the wage gap between male and female actors in Bollywood left host Kareena Kapoor speechless.

"You took a lot of money from me," the actor and producer said, narrating an incident when negotiations were on with Kareena for the film Veere Di Wedding. "She was demanding more money than the hero. I said, 'Give it to her'.

"There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and I did the films happily."

Malaika's tropical vibes draw hilarious comments

Actress Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share a moment from her version of a tropical paradise - which reminded netizens of cabbage.

She posted an image from her time in Goa with actor Arjun Kapoor where she is wearing green and posing with plants.

"Green cabbage," commented one media user, while another said: "Betel leaves like."

Another one called her "Tarzan's sister".

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video

South superstar Mohanlal delivered a pleasant surprise to his fans on Jan 1 by dropping the teaser of Drishyam 2.

The Malayalam movie is a sequel to the smash hit Drishyam and set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Director Jeethu Joseph had earlier said that it is not a thriller like the first instalment but an emotional drama. Recent reports indicate the film is a family entertainer.