masala chat

Asim is in a 'hustling' mood

Bigg Boss 13 star Asim Riaz has quoted rapper Rick Ross in his latest post on Instagram to underline his new mantra in life.

"EVERYDAY I M HUSTLING..!!" wrote Asim, borrowing the words from Ross' hit track Hustlin'.

Asim, who was recently seen in the music video of Armaan Malik's new song Veham with actress Sakshi Malik, shared the note with a photo in which he is seen sitting in front of a car.

Hrithik announces first film with Deepika on birthday

After keeping fans guessing for a long time, Hrithik Roshan has finally announced that his next film, titled Fighter, will feature Deepika Padukone as the leading lady.

He made the announcement on his 47th birthday (Jan 10) and posted a glimpse of the film on Twitter.

Earlier, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik's ex-wife, called the Bollywood superstar the best dad in the world.

She posted a video of the actor spending time with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan on Instagram and wrote: "Happy happiest birthday Rye... wish you the warmest and most beautiful parts of life to look forward to... have a meaningful blessed 2021."

Nabha happy with audiences' praise

Telugu star Nabha Natesh is on cloud nine after her recent release Solo Brathuke So Better received a good response at the theatres.

"I am so happy and grateful for the love audiences have showered on my film (the first to release in theatres in India post Covid-19 lockdown)," she said. "It matters to me how my performance is reviewed but more than that I focus on how much my audience loves my work and if I am able to entertain the fans or not."

The talented actress' career has been soaring since she starred in the 2019 sci-fi action drama iSmart Shankar. Next could be a role in Bollywood.

"I am in talks with some film-makers, but would like to comment only at the right time," she said.

Rajiv deletes photo with Rhea

MTV Roadies fame presenter Rajiv Lakshman has deleted a photo he had posted featuring him with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

He also apologised for what he said was an irresponsible choice of words that he had used as his caption.

"My girl," Rajiv wrote along with the photo that captured Rhea hugging him and smiling. It led to widespread speculation that the two were together.

While apologising, Rajiv wrote: "I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words. Rhea is a dear old friend and I am happy to meet her again and I wish her well."

Shreya hints at nepotism in music industry

Singer Shreya Sharma, who gained instant popularity with the pop hit Prada with The Doorbeen band, says people with contacts have easier access to opportunities in the Indian music industry.

"But it's also no reason to disregard the hard work of a star kid," said Shreya, who recently released a romantic number titled Tera Nasha.

"It's important that people who have come from outside the industry find their mentors and focus on finding their USP."

Nidhhi finds Jayam easy-going

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says Tamil sctor Jayam Ravi is easy to work with and made her feel comfortable when they worked together for the upcoming Tamil film Bhoomi.

"It was a learning experience and I feel blessed to have worked with him," said Nidhhi, who is known for her roles in Telugu films such as Savyasachi, Mr Majnu and iSmart Shankar.

"I am glad fans are liking our chemistry and I am eagerly waiting for them to see the film."

Bhoomi revolves around a man's mission to improve the life of farmers in his home town before embarking on a mission in outer space.