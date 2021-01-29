masala chat

Lakshmi drew inspiration from several people for role

Actress Lakshmi Manchu, who will be seen in the Telugu OTT series Pitta Kathalu soon, says that she drew inspiration from several people to portray her character Swaroopakka, a narcissistic politician.

"It was really tough to bring alive the part," she told IANS.

"I don't relate even one bit to the character. But then, if the ability is there in me, I have to bring it out."

Sudheer tones muscles with hammer

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has hit upon a quirky workout formula - and it involves a hammer.

In a series of videos that he posted on Instagram, he is seen sitting on a bench in a gym and using a hammer to tone his arms, thighs and calf muscles.

"Tapping with the hammer helps," he wrote.

When #BernieSanders joined Adhyayan's housewarming puja

Actor Adhyayan Suman on Sunday shared a photo of his housewarming ceremony on Twitter in which he can be seen performing a puja with his father Shekhar Suman while American Senator Bernie Sanders looks on.

"My New House!... I've moved into a beautiful place with good vibes and positive energies! Thanking Mr #BernieSanders for inaugurating this house the traditional way!" he captioned it.

The image of Mr Sanders - sitting stoically with his hands crossed and wearing a mask, a simple coat and oversized mittens - during the US Presidential inauguration has gone viral across the world and Adhyayan too was inspired to join the meme fest.

Tamannaah back to pre-Covid strength

Tamannaah Bhatia says she has regained her strength thanks to two months of consistent workouts.

The actress tested positive for Covid-19 in October and underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad for a week. Recently, she posted a video on Instagram in which she can be seen lifting weights.

"You don't have to be extreme, just be consistent," she noted. "2 months of consistent, supervised workout routines with @devimeena and @kirandembla and I'm back to my pre-covid body!"

Varun does haldi ceremony right

After a very private wedding the day before, actor Varun Dhawan on Monday shared glimpses of his haldi ceremony (a ritual holy bath where turmeric, oil and water are applied to both bride and groom) on Instagram.

In one photo, Varun, smeared in haldi (turmeric), is seen flexing his muscles, with tinted glasses adding to the swag. "HALDI done right," he captioned it.

Varun got married to his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday in The Mansion House, a luxurious resort in Alibaug, a coastal town just south of Mumbai.

Sunny not just a pretty face

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has offered a glimpse of her football skills.

She recently shared a video on her Facebook page in which she can be seen balancing a ball with her left leg and head in a garden.

"Not just a pretty face... Got the skillz as well," Sunny captioned the video.