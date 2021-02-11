masala chat

Three-generation starrer

Tamil actor Arun Vijay's son Arnav Vijay is making his acting debut in a film produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment tentatively titled Production Number 8. The father and son will share screen space.

Now comes the news that Arnav's granddad and veteran actor Vijayakumar too has joined the cast. This will make it the first time that three generations from the Vijayakumar family have come together for a film.

Arun shared the news on Twitter: "The Three Generation starrer!!! Arnav is blessed to share screen space with my dad in his debut. It is an incredible and memorable experience working together! Thanks to Suriya… for making it happen."

Delnaaz really wanted to play a mother

Actress Delnaaz Irani had wanted to play the role of a mother for a while and grabbed the chance when offered a role in the web series Pari.

"My character is a typical small-town and very protective mother," she said. "I have been really wanting to play a conventional mother on screen."

Kangana's fiery look

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has treated fans to an intriguing look from her upcoming action-thriller Dhaakad.

The photo, posted to Instagram, sees her in a black outfit holding a rifle.

"They call her Agni... the brave one. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi. the goddess of death... ," she captioned it.

Malayalam superstars to act together

Malayalam superstars Mohanlal (right) and Mammootty will act together in a film for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists that will involve 145 actors.

The crime thriller is aimed at raising funds for the association.

It will be produced by Ashirwad Films and directed by Priyadarshan and T.K. Rajeev Kumar, who is also writing the story and the script.

Premgi finds music and motherly love priceless

Composer-singer Premgi Amaren says his latest song, Aarariro, in the Tamil horror series Live Telecast blends motherly love with music. It is a lullaby sung by a single mother to her son about the journey of life. The song is penned by Aishwarya M and sung by Vaikom Vijayalakshmi.

"Two things in life are priceless and life without them is worthless - music and motherly love," said Premgi. "Both evolve from divine intervention and it's always a bliss to experience such beauty."

Femme fatale right up Ruhii's alley

Social media influencer and actress Ruhii Singh's favourite action heroes since childhood were women and she drew inspiration from them while playing a no-nonsense cop in the new web series Bang Baang: The Sound Of Crimes.

"My favourite action hero was Xena the Warrior Princess and I also love Wonder Woman," she said.

"I love Angelina Jolie and the kind of roles she has played. I have always wanted to play something similar. The femme fatale is a very interesting genre and an interesting zone to be in."

Jaipur girl Ruhii is trained in martial arts, kickboxing and parkour and so it was not difficult for her to perform the stunts.

Tiger flaunts perfect figure

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff showcased his perfectly-chiselled body on Instagram and wrote: "If every sunday could be like (this)...".

He later shared a video of his new stunt, where he is seen running from a distance and performing a mid-air flip, before kicking his partner to the ground.

"Why are some of these moves so much easier to do in video games?" he said.