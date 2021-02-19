masala chat

Jhataleka pays tribute to Sridevi

Former Miss India and debutante actress Jhataleka Malhotra (right) has recreated the late Sridevi's moves from the 1987 superhit Mr India in a song.

Funky Mohabbat, which features in the upcoming film Tuesdays And Fridays, is a take on the iconic song Kaate Nahi Katte Yeh Din Yeh Raat featuring Sridevi.

"Since my childhood, I have watched Sridevi and always looked up to her performances," said Jhataleka.

"I loved playing and donning her iconic looks."

Katrina shows oomph in safety-pin look

Actress Katrina Kaif pins her latest style statement on subtle oomph.

In two Instagram photos, she is seen in a blue tie-dye sweater.

She prefers to keep the front loosely held together by three oversized safety pins.

"Shades of..." she captioned the image along with blue heart and butterfly emojis.

Mohanlal loves crime thrillers

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal says he loves crime thrillers because the genre makes actors push the envelope and challenge their skills.

"Films like Drishyam give an actor this opportunity," he said.

"It is very difficult to make a film like this and to write a script like this. Drishyam 1 and 2 are very intelligent crime thrillers."

Mohanlal will be taking the Drishyam franchise forward, with the second film of the series slated for release on Feb 19.

Fans shower love on Nidhhi

She's only two films old in Tamil cinema and is shooting for a third. Yet, Nidhhi Agerwal already has a temple (above) dedicated to her in Chennai.

The actress said her fans messaged about it on social media. "They told me it's their Valentine's Day gift to me," she said. "I was shocked. I didn't expect it. But I am also happy and thankful to have fans who shower me with love."

Parineeti upset over pimple

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is awaiting the release of her film The Girl On The Train, is in a bad mood because she has a pimple.

"Who invited this pimple?" she asked in an Instagram post.

She then makes a sad face and reveals: "Mood is bad now, bye."

Shalini returns to Tamil cinema after 20 years

Shalini Ajith, who was last seen in Piriyadha Varam Vendum 20 years ago, is set to make a comeback in Tamil cinema.

According to media reports, the actress, who is married to noted actor Ajith Kumar, has been roped in to play a crucial role in Mani Ratnam's period drama Ponniyin Selvan.

Pulkit finds workouts a form of meditation

Working out for Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Suswagatam Khushamadeed, is a form of meditation.

"Nothing... but me, my body and my soul having a conversation with each other. No outside factor matters," he posted on Instagram.

"Breathe in.. Breathe out.. Breathe in the calm.. Breathe out the storm and keep flexing."