masala chat

Ajith to star in Valimai

Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that actor Ajith Kumar will play a police officer in his second Tamil venture Valimai.

"Valimai's shoot will begin on December 13. Ajith plays a cop. It will be a Diwali 2020 release," said Boney.

Valimai marks Boney's second collaboration with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink.

H. Vinoth, who directed Nerkonda Paarvai, will also direct Valimai. Keerthy Suresh reportedly will be the leading lady.

Bravo a huge Shah Rukh fan

West Indies cricketer-turned-musician Dwayne Bravo - aka DJ Bravo - who is in India for a multi-city musical tour says that he cannot wait to collaborate with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

"Recently I recorded one song with Punjabi singer Jassi Gill," he said. "But, more than musicians, I am an admirer of some of the Bollywood stars. I so wish to collaborate with them.

"I have to confess I am a fan of Shah Rukh Khan and I admire Deepika Padukone too. I hope the opportunity comes... actually I believe it will!"

Dhoni to produce show on army officers

Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to produce an anthology which will tell stories of decorated Indian army officers.

Dhoni is a honorary lieutenant colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army

"The show will narrate stories of the brave Param Vir Chakra and Ashoka Chakra awardees. With compelling stories and intriguing content, it is slated for a 2020 release," a source told IANS.

Nia, Jasmin raise glam quotient

Actresses Nia Sharma (left) and Jasmin Bhasin (right) made heads turn with their glamorous appearance at the launch event of the upcoming TV show Naagin 4.

Nia opted for a pink ethnic suit while Jasmine looked hot in a blue sequin short dress.

Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is also playing a pivotal role in the serial, was spotted wearing a red sari.

The male lead Vijayendra Kumeria was decked out in a brown suit.

Nia said: "For the first time I am trying my hands in fantasy fiction. Naagin demands commitment and versatility."

Praak records Telugu song

After wooing the audience with his latest Punjabi hit "Filhall", singer B. Praak has now recorded his first Telugu track "Suryodivo Chandrudivo", which will feature in superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

"I had always dreamt of singing or composing a South Indian song and I feel blessed that I got a chance to do it," said Praak.

"It was a bit challenging at first but later on I got a hang of it."

Rahman to compose anthem for global climate change initiative

Oscar-winning music maestro A.R. Rahman is pitching in with a creative contribution for Hollywood music veteran and humanitarian Ken Kragen's climate change effort.

The Indian, along with a team of international composers, will create a track titled "Hand in hand" for the initiative, which will be launched on April 22 next year to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

While details about Rahman's compositionhave yet to be revealed, it has come to light that the number will thematically be reminiscent of "We are the world", for which producer Kragen was honoured with the United Nations Peace Medal in 1985.

Acting and sex like bread and butter to Kartik

What is easier for Kartik Aaryan to quit - acting or sex? The actor was asked this question on Zoom's By Invite Only chat show.

"Acting and sex are like bread and butter," he replied. "You can't quit either. Acting and sex or love goes hand in hand for me."