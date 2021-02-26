masala chat

Bedi's story told with 'raw emotional honesty'

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi will launch his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey Of An Actor, in April.

"I've poured my heart into this book and I've told it with raw emotional honesty," the 75-year-old said on Instagram. "Stories of triumphs & tragedies, milestones & mistakes, remembrances & regrets, love, longing and lingering loss.

"It is the story of my life told through a number of stories."

Harbhajan nails mundu look

Harbhajan Singh greeted his fans in a new avatar on Monday as the veteran cricketer confirmed that the final production work of his Tamil movie Friendship has started.

The 40-year-old shared shots from the film's shoot on Twitter in which he is seen donning a half-folded mundu and a shiny blue shirt and dancing.

"Friendship movie final production has taken off in jet speed," he tweeted. "I am eagerly waiting to meet you all in theatres in a different pitch in a new avatar. This summer let's rock."

Pallavi eyes career in West

Pallavi Sharda, who has been busy in the international scene with roles in Australian shows such as Retrograde and Pulse and the British series Beecham House, is now ready to feature in the upcoming Hollywood action-animation adventure Tom & Jerry.

She feels now there are more opportunities for people of colour in the West.

"The scene has definitely changed, it's definitely more possible to have a career in the West," she said. "I know that because I work solely in the West now."

Sanya learns kickboxing

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who is on a vacation in the Maldives, is learning kickboxing from a Thai expert.

"She is exploring all fitness activities," a source told IANS.

"She has already taken three kickboxing classes from Uaichai Prangsuwan."

Sanya, who will next be seen in the Hindi film Pagglait, usually practises boxing in Mumbai with trainer Tridev Pandey.

Stunt master Silva turns director

Stunt master Silva (left), who has worked in the Tamil film industry for many years, is set to make his directorial debut.

The film is expected to be action-packed, with popular director A.L. Vijay to write the story and screenplay.

Silva, who has acted in several Tamil films and shared screen space with Vijay, Ajith and other top stars, has done stunt sequences for nearly 100 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Hindi and Sinhalese.

'Big girl' looks small with The Great Khali

Actress Vidya Balan has shared a photo in which she is seen posing with former World Wrestling Entertainment champion Dalip Singh Rana, who is popularly known as The Great Khali.

"Finally the BIG GIRL looks small With @thegreatkhali!" she captioned the Instagram post.

Vidya did not reveal why she met the wrestler.

Prithviraj's pet loves to make faces

Prithviraj Sukumaran's pet dog Zorro can give the Malayalam star a run for his money when it comes to striking a wonky expression for the camera.

In a recent Instagram post, Prithviraj is seen holding Zorro, who rolls his eyes in a funny way.

"Leave me alone hooman!" was the actor's caption.