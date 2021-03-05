masala chat

Sonnalli had fun cooking in Kerala

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, who will next be seen in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika, was recently in Kerala, where she attended yoga classes and indulged in Ayurvedic massages and meditation.

She also enjoyed a cooking session.

"I enjoyed the concept, which involves sourcing the cooking ingredients from within 50 miles," she said. "It was fun experiencing the farm-to-table session."

New Aishwarya lookalike

Netizens have once again found a lookalike of Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (right).

After Manasi Naik, Ammuzz Amrutha and Mahlagha Jaberi, who got noticed for their resemblance to the former Miss World, it is Aamna Imran (left) who has caught people's attention.

Aamna, a beauty blogger from Pakistan, is active on social media. On Instagram, she often recreates Aishwarya's looks from her movies.

Devgn starts shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ajay Devgn has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai.

The Bollywood star plays a significant role in the film, which reunites him with Bhansali 22 years after their blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the story of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura.

Aamir's daughter Ira confirms relationship

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has been in the headlines recently after a tweet claimed that she eloped with her domestic helper.

But the photo that accompanied the tweet actually shows Ira with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

On Valentine's Day she confirmed her relationship with Shikhare, who is her (and Aamir's) fitness coach.

Kiara glows in the snow

Actress Kiara Advani is shooting for the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Manali, a high-altitude Himalayan resort town in Himachal Pradesh.

She recently posted photos on Instagram which show her having fun in the snow.

"Snow glow," she captioned the photos.

Languages help Kinjal broaden acting range

Television actress Kinjal Dhamecha (far right), who will be seen in the upcoming show Bawara Dil, says she knows six languages - Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Marwadi and Bhojpuri - and plans to learn many more.

"They are innate to my character," she said. "As an actor and individual, knowing a particular language empowers me to broaden my canvas."

Vidyut dedicates song to mothers of stuntmen

Bollywood action hero Vidyut Jammwal, who has just finished shooting for the thriller Sanak, has dedicated a song to the mothers of stuntmen and action choreographers.

He posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen driving as the song Teri Mitti from the film Kesari plays in the background.

"Mothers we love you and we promise you we will be safe ALWAYS," Vidyut captioned the video.