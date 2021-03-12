masala chat

Anandi Gopal inspires man to start medical college for girls

Director Sameer Vidwan's critically acclaimed-film Anandi Gopal has inspired Dr Shantaram Balwant Mujumdar, founder and president of Symbiosis Society, to start a medical college for girls in Pune.

The 2019 Marathi film is a biopic of Anandi Gopal Joshi, who was one of India's first female practitioners of western medicine.

"The biographical movie gave me the idea of establishing a medical college exclusively for women with the objective of women empowerment and contributing to the requirement of more women doctors in the nation," said Mr Mujumdar.

Malavika spots tiger during safari

Malavika Mohanan, who is basking in the success of the Tamil film Master, took time off from her busy schedule last week to go on a short vacation.

She spent time chilling at the Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan and went on a tiger safari.

She later posted photos on Instagram including one which shows her close to a tiger. "The best way to start a morning," she wrote.

Sajid adds Wajid to his name

Sajid Khan (right), one of the popular composer duo Sajid-Wajid, says his life has changed drastically since brother Wajid's death in June last year.

"Please feel free to call me Sajid Wajid because I have changed my surname to Wajid. As long as I'm alive, I'll keep working hard so that everyone remembers his name," a teary-eyed Sajid told IANS.

"I have a feeling that he is always with me and that's what keeps me going... He is very much intact in my heart and will always be there."

Shefali ready to play alien, Juliet or sofa

Actress Shefali Shah will soon share screen space with Alia Bhatt in the mother-daughter relationship film Darlings.

Shefali says she is up for any role that "surprises" the audience and helps her explore her acting abilities.

"I don't want to limit myself by asking or wishing for certain kind of roles. I'm greedy as an actor," she said.

"And any role that excites me, hits me hard in my gut, surprises and challenges me. Whether it's an alien, Juliet or sofa."

Shreya announces pregnancy

Shreya Ghoshal has shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. The singer posted a photo flaunting her baby bump.

"Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," she said.

Shreya married childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a low-key ceremony in 2015.

Srilekha finds male egos in her way

M.M. Srilekha, the only female music composer of note in the Telugu film industry, is thoroughly enjoying her job, having scored hit songs in films such as Dharma Chakram, Moodu Mukkalaata and Preminchu.

But she does encounter a working problem.

"It is a male-dominated industry and you have to face so many things," she said.

"Time and again, the male ego comes in your way, be it from the director, the manager, producer or the actor.

"Everybody shows their ego to the music director."

Jacqueline loves new hobby

Jacqueline Fernandez, who just wrapped up her shoot for the film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer, has joined horse-riding sessions in Mumbai.

The actress usually starts her day early with a horse ride.

She recently posted a photo on Instagram with a horse and captioned it: "Welcome home Espuela."

She added: "The secret of your future is hidden in your daily routine."