masala chat

Vicky trolled for standing on horseback

Vicky Kaushal recently posted a photo of himself on Instagram balancing on a horse's back. But a section of netizens were not too pleased with his stunt.

The actor claimed he was recreating the painting from the film Welcome, where Anil Kapoor's character Majnu Bhai paints a donkey standing on top of a horse.

Vicky tagged Kapoor and wrote: "Got a little too inspired by Majnu bhai's painting this morning. @anilskapoor."

Several netizens were unimpressed. "Can we for once think about the animal," commented one. Said another: "I am pretty sure this is bad for the horse's back. Vicky you can do better than this."

Aahana's new travelling face

Aahana Kumra recently shared a photo from Jaipur airport in which she is seen seated in an aircraft and wearing a Kung Fu Panda mask.

The Bollywood actress, who has completed the shooting for the film India Lockdown, looked unrecognisable in the mask.

She said it lets her enjoy anonymity while travelling.

Haryanvi difficult for Sriti to grasp

Grasping the Haryanvi diction for the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya has not been easy for Sriti Jha.

The actress, who plays Pragya in the show, is currently in the house in disguise, as domestic help Gayatri.

"Pragya has taken up this new avatar and I have to say it has been challenging," said Sriti. "Her diction, the Haryanvi language and all the nuances have been difficult to grasp, but I am trying very hard to get it right."

Karthi climbs his favourite tree

Tamil actor Karthi has completed the shooting for the film Sulthan, which is ready for release.

He recently posted a photo on Instagram which shows him climbing his favourite tree.

Karthi wrote: "The #puliyamaram (tamarind tree) which I had tried to climb all through my childhood, finally I've done it."

Not easy for Mohanlal to play George Kutty

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, whose recently-released film Drishyam 2 has received rave reviews, confessed in an interview that a few scenes were challenging to do.

The actor, who played the role of George Kutty, said the scenes required him to be emotionless.

"It's more of reacting," he said. "You are hearing something and you have to respond.

"George Kutty cannot show any real emotion. So, he has to play the real emotion inside and bring some other kind of emotion on his face. It is not that easy."

Preity gets 'papped' by Katrina

Actress Preity Zinta recently bumped into Bollywood star Katrina Kaif at the gym, where she was snapped doing her workout by Katrina.

Preity posted the photo taken by Katrina on Instagram where she is seen doing an intense leg workout with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala (above). Preity is dressed in black gym wear and her hair is tied in a ponytail.

"When Katrina Kaif catches you in the gym & turns photographer. #dontgiveup #pzfit #ting," she captioned the photo.

Sushmita fierce as Aarya

Sushmita Sen kicked off the hype for the much-awaited second season of her web series Aarya with a strong Instagram post recently.

The actress looks absolutely fierce and exudes the boss-lady vibes in the photo from Jaipur, where she is currently shooting.

She reprises the titular role of Arya Sareen in the gangster series.