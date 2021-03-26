masala chat

Aahana pays tribute to cricketer Jhulan

Actress Aahana Kumra (right) has recreated the look of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami (left) in a series of photos she posted on Instagram.

"No I'm not promoting any film," Aahana wrote. "This is purely a tribute to a woman I admire the most after spending time with her and learning her whole story about her journey, her hardships and her passion for the sport."

Faasil to play villain in Pushpa

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has been roped in to play the antagonist in the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, a Telugu action thriller.

"Faasil has entertained viewers with varied films and earned tremendous acclaim along with them," said producer Naveen Yerneni.

"We are confident that his portrayal of the villain will engage viewers in a way that's unique to his delivery of performance."

Nawazuddin happy to make music video debut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui finds it fantastic that he is making his music video debut with Baarish Ki Jaaye, which will feature him as a mobster who pursues a mentally disabled girl, played by singer and actress Sunanda Sharma.

"It's been my secret yearning to feature in a non-film music video, but earlier I never chanced upon a project that I found synergies with," he said.

"I resonated well with the Baarish Ki Jaaye character and narrative. It's fantastic to be making my debut with the Punjabi music industry that is so diverse, authentic and rich."

Priyanka reveals dream

Priyanka Chopra has shared what she is dreaming of - and it involves her "guy", American pop singer Nick Jonas.

The Indian actress posted a photo on Instagram in which she is seen soaking up the sun on a beach. Nick can be seen in the background.

"Dreaming of a boat on an island... with my guy... @nickjonas," she wrote.

Rubina back as Soumya in Shakti

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is set to return to the TV series Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki after two years.

She will reprise her role of Saumya, who sets out on a new journey.

"I am excited to be back with renewed spirit, new power and determination," said Rubina.

"It feels like a homecoming."

Urvashi poses on yak to celebrate milestone

Urvashi Rautela posed on a yak to celebrate hitting 35 million followers on Instagram.

The Bollywood actress, who will next be seen in the web series Inspector Avinash, wrote alongside the photo: "My ultimate favourite pose on yak (living plush toy). I promise you guys have changed my life, I'm so blessed."

Shriya surrenders to nature

Shriya Pilgaonkar is thrilled to be a part of the upcoming film Haathi Mere Saathi, which marks her Tamil and Telugu debut.

The actress posted photographs on Instagram recently in which she can be seen happily posing with elephants and hugging trees.

"It's not every day that you get to film in a rainforest with wild elephants for company," she wrote.

"This film demanded that we surrender to nature."