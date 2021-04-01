masala chat

Mohanlal to make directorial debut

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with Barroz. The film will be made in 3D and feature the actor himself alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Barroz is said to be set against the backdrop of the maritime history of Portugal, Spain, Africa and India.

It is the big-screen adaptation of filmmaker-writer Jijo Punnoose's story Barroz - Guardian of D' Gama's Treasure which revolves around a mythical figure called Barroz, who has been guarding Vasco da Gama's treasure for over 400 years.

Priyanka makes good impression

Priyanka Arul Mohan, who will soon be making her Tamil film debut with Doctor, has already established herself as a versatile actress with a good performance in the Telugu film Gang Leader.

According to media reports, she could emerge as the next big thing in Tamil cinema, after also clinching the female lead roles in Don and Suriya 40.

What counts for her is her strong theatre background.

She is also strong in Tamil and Kannada since her father is from Tamil Nadu and her mother is a Kannadiga. Priyanka is also quite fluent in Telugu.

Radhika to star in spy entertainer

Actress Radhika Apte will play the role of an undercover agent in the upcoming film Mrs Undercover, which marks the directorial debut of writer Anushree Mehta.

The film's poster has an interesting dichotomy: An Indian housewife holding a gun.

Said Radhika: "The novelty of the story excites me. We wanted to show the essence of the film through this first poster. I am waiting to see what the audience has to say about this special film."

Rubina enjoys fun day with friends

Actress Rubina Dilaik posted photos with a happy vibe on Instagram last Sunday.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner was clicked by her husband Abhinav Shukla enjoying quality time with her actor friends Tina Kuwajerwala, Keerti Kelkar and Neha Lohani.

"Sometimes all you need is Friends... a hearty laugh and him @ashukla09 capturing those moments," she captioned the photos.

Shehnaaz snoozes on the road

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a photo on Instagram that captures her in snooze mode - that too by the roadside.

She is seen wearing a white crop top and blue denims and seems comfortable soaking in the sun. She captioned the picture with glitter emojis.

Shehnaaz, who will soon be seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, has been drawing attention for her style sense, after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. She recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen dancing on a street in Canada.

Vidyut: It's never too late to start training in martial arts

Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says it is never too late to start anything, including martial arts.

"I'm asked very often, 'Am I too late to start training or to be a martial artiste?'" Vidyut said during a chat with actor and parkour specialist Chase Armitage.

"My answer is it's never too late to begin. I want to emphasise the fact that the notion of limitations is in the mind."

Vineet's single in ToP 50 US rock radio chart

Indian musician Vineet Singh Hukmani's recently-released single "Jab the world" has burst into the DRT (Digital Radio Tracker) ToP 50 rock radio chart, which measures a song's play time on radio stations across the United States.

The fun song, about the world getting vaccinated for Covid-19 among other things, is now the 12th most played rock song in the US and it features in a list dominated by bands including AC/DC, Green Day, Foo Fighters, The Offspring and Papa Roach.

"It's a mixture of disbelief and immense gratitude to be alongside the legendary bands I have idolised," said Vineet.

"More than that, it has given me hope and demonstrated that the path I have been placed on is really going somewhere."