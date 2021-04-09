masala chat

Sara's healthy regimen

Sara Khan has been taking special care of her health during the pandemic.

"It is very important to be mentally fit first," said the actress.

"If you are fit in the mind and think positive, good health follows."

She makes sure to eat well and work out.

"I don't eat from outside," she said. "I eat on time and maintain a strict regimen. It is important that I sleep on time and avoid eating food that does not suit my body."

Adarsh washed dishes to prepare for The White Tiger role

Adarsh Gourav, who is garnering praise for his role as Balram Halwai in The White Tiger, went to great lengths to prepare for it.

Besides staying in Chalkari Basti, a village in Jharkhand, he worked in a small eatery in Delhi - where he washed dishes and ran errands for the owner without disclosing his identity.

The actor said he adopts method acting before playing a role on screen: "I do a culmination of different techniques I learnt at drama school. I begin by closely observing real-life persons to pick up the small details."

Training for Toofan made Farhan more disciplined

Farhan Akhtar became more disciplined after the training he did for his role of a boxer in the upcoming film Toofan.

"I hated drills. (I used to) make some random excuse and just stay in bed," said the actor. "But @drewnealpt got me to respect discipline and I realised how much it helped in evolving my overall skills as a boxer. I guess that's the mantra for improvement in any aspect of life."

Lavanya's mantra: Be a warrior, not a worrier

Southern actress Lavanya Tripathi, who is awaiting the release of her new Telugu film A1 Express, has shared her motto on social media: Be a warrior, not a worrier.

The new thinking made her try river rafting in Rishikesh recently.

"The kind of tranquillity I get while experiencing nature at its best is truly inspiring," she said.

Nora's scorching challenge

Nora Fatehi is making her love for the bronze hue public.

The Bollywood diva recently posted a photo on Instagram which shows her in a metallic-fringed dress doing the half-split.

She captioned it: "Wet hair, bronzed skin... See, I don't think that you can take it."

Sethupathi reveals new Bollywood look

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi recently revealed a still from his upcoming Bollywood debut Mumbaikar on Twitter.

He is seen with a child who is tied up, keeping in line with the film's action-thriller theme.

Mumbaikar, a remake of the 2017 Tamil film Maanagaram, is directed and produced by Santosh Sivan.

Shefali's paintings used as room decor

Shefali Shah, who will soon be seen in the web series Human, is fond of painting during her free time.

About 20 of her works have been used as room decor in the series, which is co-directed by her husband Vipul Shah.

"To see my paintings adorn big walls with high ceilings is quite exciting," she said.