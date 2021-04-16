masala chat

Harsh Varrdhan's 'a very boring guy'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has glamorous sisters Sonam and Rhea and celebrity parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor. But he prefers to be away from the limelight.

"I like to do a film, talk about it and then disappear," he said in a recent interview.

"I don't really have a problem with being out of the limelight. I'm a very boring guy, which is why I don't have a girlfriend."

Nimboo's the light of Amrita's life

When Amrita Puri is not shooting, she is often found spending time with her pet dog Nimboo.

The actress, who adopted the pet a couple of years ago, said that having a dog is like having a child.

"He is the light of my life," she said.

"I feel like I survived (the Covid-19) lockdown because of him. He is my son."

Rhea is 'keeping the faith'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has largely kept away from social media after her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June last year, recently shared a slightly out-of-focus photo of herself reading Rabindranath Tagore's collection of poems, Gitanjali, on Instagram.

"The question and the cry 'oh, where?' melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance, 'I AM!' - Rabindranath Tagore , Gitanjali #keepingthefaith," she wrote alongside it.

Rhea, who will soon be seen in the film Chehre, has gone through an arrest by India's Narcotics Control Bureau and jail time. She is currently in the middle of a legal battle over Sushant's death. In such tough times, she seems to be drawing strength from Tagore's poems.

Ronit can't sleepwalk through roles

Actor Ronit Roy has a different approach when it comes to playing different roles.

While many people think they can "sleepwalk" through roles, he can never do that.

"I have read some critics writing that 'he can sleepwalk' through the role, but that is never the case," said Ronit. "You can never do that. At least, I can't."

Sajid's wife donated kidney to Wajid

Musician Sajid Khan (left) and his mother have revealed that his wife Lubna (centre) donated a kidney to his late brother, musician Wajid Khan, who died last year.

"We had asked all our relatives. However, no one came forward. But during that time Lubna secretly got all her tests done and gave him her kidney," said Wajid's mother Razina (right) on a special episode of Indian Pro Music League dedicated to him.

"In today's time, even parents don't give kidney to their kids. But she gave it without thinking twice."

All dressed-up and nowhere to go

Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared a photo of her dressed in a sparkling blush pink dress on Instagram and wrote: "All dressed up and nowhere to go."

It was a message from the 33-year-old to people in India to stay at home amid the raging second wave of Covid-19.

"It is scary, we have to be careful," said Sonakshi, who recently finished shooting for her digital debut film Fallen.

"We are now hearing about so many cases now of people getting Covid. The situation is really bad."