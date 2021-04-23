masala chat

Varun's birthday gaffe

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya recently and the actors posted glimpses of their daily work schedule on social media.

One of the videos shows Varun cutting a cake on the set. But he ends up feeding it to a man instead of his daughter, who was celebrating her birthday.

"I am sorry... daughter's birthday celebrated by her father," the actor captioned the video - raising laughs among netizens. Kriti commented: "We all have been there, haven't we????? P.S: cant believe you did that to her @varundvn."

Athiya grateful to have Rahul in her life

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty shared a heart-warming birthday message for her rumoured beau K.L. Rahul last Sunday.

She said she is grateful to have the cricketer in her life.

Athiya posted a string of photos with Rahul on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen making goofy expressions. Athiya captioned them: "Grateful for you, happy birthday."

Edilsy 'apt' for 99 songs

Edilsy Vargas becomes the first Latina to play the lead in a multilingual Indian film, after she was selected to portray Sophie in A.R. Rahman's 99 Songs.

The Oscar-winning composer, who turns producer with the film, said: "Out of the 600 odd auditions, Edilsy looked just like we had imagined Sophie to be in 99 Songs. She truly stood out among the host of actors and displayed the talent needed to bring all the shades of 99 Songs to life."

Badminton star Jwala marries actor Vishal

Top Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta tied the knot with Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on Thursday.

She had earlier posted on social media: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage in a private affair in the presence of near and dear."

Vishal said: "Life is a journey… Embrace it… Have faith and take the leap… Need all your love and support as always."

Mrinal surprised by poster plagiarism controversy

Actor Mrinal Dutt, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming web series His Storyy, says the recent poster controversy around the show surprised him.

Last week, filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria pointed out how the poster of His Storyy is similar to that of his film Loev.

"We are against plagiarism and who made the original poster did a wonderful job," said Mrinal.

"We immediately put out an apology statement."

Raiza blasts dermatologist after treatment goes wrong

Raiza Wilson, who rose to fame after participating in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, has shared photos of her face on Instagram after a botched procedure.

There is swelling under her eye and the actress wrote: "Visited @drbhairavisenthil for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result."

She added that the doctor later refused to meet her.

Siddharth glad people like his chemistry with teen Avneet

The music video of singer Ishaan Khan's new track "Dekhe saare khwaab" has crossed four million views on YouTube within two days of release and Siddharth Gupta, who features in the song with Avneet Kaur, says he is glad that people have liked the pair's on-screen chemistry despite the age difference. Siddharth is 27 while Avneet is 19.

"I was a little apprehensive initially while they were considering Avneet for the song because I thought that there is an age difference," he said. "But she is very effortless.

"She doesn't really have to prepare a lot and is very efficient as an actor."