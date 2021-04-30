masala chat

Aahana grateful to be alive every day

Aahana Kumra has expressed gratitude for being able to wake up alive every day in India, which is battling a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress recently shared a few photos and videos of her scuba diving at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia on Instagram and wrote: "Woke up this morning feeling lost and helpless!... Grateful to wake up alive every day!! Never thought I would feel these emotions ever!.. We will survive and hopefully live to see more such beautiful moments in life!"

Argentinian comedy to be adapted into Tamil

The 2018 Argentinian comedy El Padre De Mis Hijos (The father of my children) will be adapted into Tamil.

Director Surya Balakrishnan (right) and writer Rajiv Rajaram (left) have been roped in for the project.

"One of the most fascinating things about this movie that interested me is its take on growing up," said Rajiv.

"The sheer universality of the idea is something that makes it ripe for the ever-inquisitive Tamil audience to savour and enjoy."

Neha learns a lot from show

Actress Neha Marda, who plays a mother of two on the show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, which completed 100 episodes recently, is excited to start a family of her own after being part of the show.

"The show has taught me a lot about myself, my beliefs, my stand and independence and I have truly seen myself grow with each passing day," she said.

"I am so prepared and excited to be a mother now."

Pankit misses weddings

Television actor Pankit Thakker (left), who is currently seen in the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, is sad that he is unable to attend weddings because of the dire Covid-19 situation in India. But he is having "a ball" attending the one in the show.

"For two years I haven't attended a wedding," he said.

"But now we are shooting a wedding sequence in Goa and I am enjoying it. I miss attending weddings and the special food. I wish the pandemic ends soon and I get invited to a wedding."

Rakul happy to drive a truck

Actress Rakul Preet Singh steered a truck on the set of the upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson and said she was quite happy doing the job.

"I personally like driving a lot and the entire process was a lot more fun than one could have imagined," she said.

"Driving the truck was not easy, but I was able to take it on confidently. It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Twins Sukriti and Prakriti leave sister Akriti teary-eyed

Singer Akriti Kakar was in for a surprise when her sisters, singers Sukriti and Prakriti, appeared unannounced on the Indian Pro Music League show and sang Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka. It left Akriti teary-eyed.

"We decided to go on the show and support her amazing work," said Sukriti. "We knew that it would not only boost her confidence but also give her good vibes and positivity and that is what you get when your family is around."

Web series on Osho's first secretary

A web series currently in the works aims at narrating the story of Ma Yoga Laxmi, the first secretary of controversial spiritual guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, also known as Osho. The script will be based on author Rashid Maxwell's book The Only Life: Osho, Laxmi And A Journey Of The Heart.

"Ma Laxmi was instrumental in Acharya Rajneesh's transformation into Bhagwan Osho. Rashid's bestseller makes a compelling story," said Rahul Mittra (right), who will produce the film along with Jar Pictures, Osho World Foundation and Sanjay Grover. Ranjan Chandel is the director.