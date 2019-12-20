masala chat

Jacqueline rules TikTok world

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as the top engaging celebrity in the virtual world of the short videomaking app TikTok this year.

TikTok on Tuesday released the Top 50 content and video trends as part of its #TikTokRewind2019 campaign.

Jacqueline tops the celebrities list with 9.5 million followers.

She is followed by Riteish Deshmukh (6.8), Kapil Sharma (2.2), Madhuri Dixit Nene (1.7) and DJ Bravo (1.5).

Chinmayi dubs for a Tamil film after a year

Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi has dubbed for the Tamil film Hero after being in the wilderness for a year.

She took to her microblogging page to share the news and thanked the film's director P.S. Mithran for giving her the chance.

"I know how PS Mithran worked around the Dubbing Union and Mr Radha Ravi. Thank you, Mithran," she wrote.

Chinmayi was ousted from the dubbing union when the Me Too controversy rocked the film industry. She had named actor Radha Ravi, who heads the dubbing union in Tamil Nadu, as a perpetrator.

Gajendra's new tracks about moving on

Singer Gajendra Verma has come out with four tracks - "Ja ja ja", "Ab aaja", "Main aur tu" and "Jaana jaana" - which aim at taking listeners on an emotional ride in the break-up phase of a relationship.

"My heart and emotion are fully showcased in 'Ja ja ja' and the other tracks," he said.

"I have always been drawn to showing the different facets of love in interesting storylines, and this playlist does exactly that. I hope people will resonate with this music."

Sushmita not a feminist who burns bra

Sushmita Mukherjee has been performing in her one-act play Naribai for the past three years.

She says the play is still relevant despite the changes that have occurred in recent years - such as women empowerment, gender equality and more attacks on women.

"I am not one of those feminists who would burn her bra to prove a point," she said.

"I don't make major changes in my play to make it relevant. The central character Naribai, a prostitute, carries a seed of change and that is why it holds relevance all the time."

Elakshi thrilled with Bollywood debut

Elakshi Gupta is thrilled about making her Bollywood debut with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod.

She says she felt like she was living in "that moment of the Maratha kingdom".

"The most amazing part was the grand set of the film and the realistic feel of that era that it gave. Everyone around was in the Maratha look, in the royal attire," she said.

Tara reminds Milan of Vidya

Filmmaker Milan Luthria says actress Tara Sutaria (left) reminds him of Vidya Balan, whom he directed in the 2011 hit The Dirty Picture.

Milan is currently working with Tara on Tadap, the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX100.

"Nostalgia can be eerie. It gives you goosebumps when it catches up in unexpected ways," said Milan.

"Tara's audition wasn't planned. On the spur of the moment, I asked her to do the scene from The Dirty Picture in which Vidya shows Emraan Hashmi her old pictures and they are attracted to each other. She did it effortlessly and very quickly."

Mira giving models tough competition

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is giving a tough competition to models and actresses with her stylish looks.

Her recent photos in a black gown are proof.

She raised the glamour quotient by donning a black gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

The mother of two opted for minimal make-up and wore loose curls.

Mira, who married Shahid in 2015, has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in showbiz.

She is regularly featured on the covers of fashion magazines.