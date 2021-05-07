masala chat

Anshuman's most challenging role

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, featuring Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan, will release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 9.

The film, directed by Harish Vyas, is a road trip adventure from Delhi to Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh.

It tells how the lead characters, who are homosexuals, discover love during the journey.

"This is my most challenging role thus far," said Anshuman, whose last film was Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain.

Ileana didn't want to make a mistake

Before Ileana D'Cruz made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012, she was already an established actress in the South Indian film industry, with hits such as Pokiri, Jalsa and Kick to her credit.

In a new interview, she said that she signed a lot more films down South because she was "holding back a lot".

"I didn't really think too much when I was working in the South. I just worked," she said. "I did so many films and some were great and some were not as good. I think the difference was that in Bollywood I was just afraid that, 'Oh, I can't make a mistake'."

Mahdi bored playing demons

With no work available due to the Covid-19 situation in India, television actor Mahdi Parsafar returned to his native Iran last year.

He is now earning a living as a fitness trainer there.

"I am happy with this break," said Mahdi, who has acted in mythological shows such as Baal Krishna and Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev.

"I was typecast and offered only demon roles which bored me.

"I'm waiting for the pandemic to end so that I can travel back to India and give my acting career a second try."

Maniesh thanks dad for his sense of humour

Maniesh Paul has thanked his father Jagmohan for passing on the right humour genes to him.

The actor made the revelation while wishing his father a happy birthday recently.

"Thanks to you for the humour I have got which everyone enjoys!!!," Maniesh wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the pair.

"Love u papa for everything that u kept teaching us with humour."

Soha and daughter turn fashion twins

Actress Soha Ali Khan recently posted a photo with her daughter Inaaya in matching outfits on Instagram.

Both wore similar blue and white tie-dye printed attire.

The actress and author often posts on social media about her three-year-old daughter and husband Kunal Kemmu and the time they have as a family.

Tanya pairs up with Udhay in Article 15 Tamil remake

Tanya Ravichandran (right) has been roped in to play the female lead in Arunraja Kamaraj's Tamil remake of the Hindi film Article 15, which stars Udhayanidhi Stalin (left) in the lead role.

She will be seen in the role of the wife of the protagonist which was played by Isha Talwar in the Hindi original.

Kartik shows how Covid-19 enters unmasked faces

Kartik Aaryan took his imagination to Jurassic level recently to demonstrate how Covid-19 enters the body if a mask is not worn.

The Bollywood actor pretended to slide his head into a dinosaur's wide-open jaws at an amusement park and then posted the photo on Instagram. "Corona sliding into unmasked faces like…," he captioned it.