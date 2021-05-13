masala chat

Anubhav does own stunts

Actor Anubhav Nanda had to do a lot of action scenes in the web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu and he was able to do those effortlessly because of the work he had earlier done as a choreographer.

"There were a lot of fight sequences," he said.

"I did all the stunts and action scenes myself. Being a choreographer and dancer, I was able to nail all the dance sequences as well."

Jackie reveals how Disha addresses him

Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani will soon feature in the film Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the two actors play siblings on screen, in real life Disha is believed to be dating Jackie's son Tiger Shroff.

Recently, Jackie told an interviewer how Disha addresses him on the sets: It is Sir or Jackie Uncle, depending on the situation.

Katrina to star with Vijay in bilingual film

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif has been roped in to romance Telugu hero Vijay Deverakonda in a bilingual film that will be released across India.

"Although it's a South film, it is being readied for an all-India release and Katrina's presence will push the film up north," a source told Bollywood Hungama. "The details of the film are not known but it's a big one for Katrina."

Katrina is also starring in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. It will release this year.

Neena commends team for 'perfect' prosthetics

Veteran actress Neena Gupta and her team went through 10 rounds of experimentation to get the prosthetics right for her look in the film Sardar Ka Grandson, which will release on Netflix on May 18.

"The team left me astounded by the amount of effort they put in helping me get the perfect look," said Neena.

"They also made sure to experiment with different kinds of materials so that the prosthetics wouldn't hamper my performance."

Rakul to play condom tester

Rakul Preet Singh has finally signed her first solo female-centric project and it's indeed a quirky one.

She will play the role of a condom tester in the social comedy titled Chhatriwaali.

Condom is called chhatri in local Hindi lingo and Chhatriwaali is aimed at destigmatising the use of condoms.

Sai Pallavi's fierce look

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy shared actress Sai Pallavi's first look from the film on her birthday last Sunday.

Draped in a traditional Bengali sari, she is seen holding a burning trident in the poster with dancers in the background.

Set in Kolkata, the period drama is one of the most awaited films of the year.

Harshvardhan reveals 'superpower'

Harshvardhan Rane has revealed his superpower that can avert problems.

"A smile can avert so many problems!" he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo that shows his big muscles and smile.

The actor, who will next be seen in the mystery thriller Haseen Dillruba, last week sold his Royal Enfield motorbike to buy oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients in India.