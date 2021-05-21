masala chat

Payal takes Urdu lessons from director

Actress Payal Ghosh is perfecting her Urdu for her upcoming film Red - with director Ashok Tyagi's help.

"Urdu is something that's very fascinating," she said.

"I had a little knowledge about it but did not know the dialect. Ashok Tyagi sir has a very good hand on it and he patiently sat with me to teach me Urdu. It's been a good learning curve so far."

Rashmika falls in love with Tamil Nadu, wants to marry a Tamil

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actresses in India.

In less than five years since her debut in a Kannada film, she has created a niche for herself in Telugu and Tamil cinema with her solid acting, mesmerising screen presence and captivating antics.

The 25-year-old, who played a village belle in the recent Tamil film Sulthan, told an interviewer that she is now attracted to the culture and traditions of Tamil Nadu, especially the food.

"I have fallen in love with Tamil food and it is delicious," said Rashmika, who was born in Virajapet, a town in Karnataka's Kodagu district.

"Hopefully I will marry a Tamil and become the daughter-in-law of Tamil Nadu one day."

Salman conceptualised Gautam's look in Radhe

Gautam Gulati, who plays Girgit in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, says the film's lead actor Salman Khan took a special interest in deciding his look.

"I watched several shows on OTT platforms to nail the negative character shades, right from the look to the expressions and more," said the actor.

"Then I added my own shades to Girgit along with Salman sir's conviction and that is how the character was brought to life.

"The tattoo and haircut were also conceptualised and decided by Salman sir and I am glad we followed it to the T."

Shreyas 'backstabbed' by Bollywood friends

Talking about fragile egos in the Hindi film industry, actor Shreyas Talpade said in an interview that he has often been "backstabbed" by people he thought were his friends.

He added that certain actors even refused to work with him because they are "insecure".

Shweta flaunts perfect abs

Television star Shweta Tiwari showcased her perfect abs in a new photograph she shared on Instagram.

The mother of two is seen in a white and red crop top and showing off her well-chiselled abs as she poses for the camera.

The 40-year-old is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shah Rukh's son graduates

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is now a graduate.

On Monday, a leaked photo of Aryan from his graduation ceremony at the University of Southern California (USC) went viral.

The 23-year-old, from the class of 2020 at USC's School of Cinematic Arts, was awarded a bachelor's degree in fine arts, cinematic arts and film and television production.

Shah Rukh has previously said that Aryan will not foray into the Hindi film industry as an actor because he does not want to be compared to his father but will stand behind the camera as a film-maker.

Gauahar finally feels like a newly married wife

Five months into her wedding, model-actress Gauahar Khan is finally feeling like a newly minted bride.

She recently shared a few photos from her wedding on Instagram and wrote: "Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow yourself to be okay, to eventually actually be good!"

Gauahar got married to music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid on Dec 25 last year in Mumbai. But soon after, the couple faced a tough time, as Gauahar's father, who was unwell for a while, died.