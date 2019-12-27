masala chat

Aditi's smoking-hot look goes viral

South Indian actress Aditi Balan rose to fame with her role in the critically acclaimed film Aruvi, where her performance earned her several awards, including the 2018 Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor - South.

The actress looked stunning at the Filmfare Awards 2019 ceremony last Saturday in a light pink attire with mild makeup. Her photos from the event have gone viral.

Aditi will next feature in the Malayalam project Padavettu, which will star Nivin Pauly in the lead.

Kangana sells tickets at Mumbai station

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Monday surprised fans when she appeared at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus as a ticketseller.

She gave away railway tickets to people from a counter.

Kangana's gesture was part of the promotional activity for her upcoming film Panga in which she plays a mother who is also a kabbadi player.

Onions are Twinkle's best friends

It looks like Twinkle Khanna can't stop talking about the new onion earrings that actor and husband Akshay Kumar gifted her.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of her onion earrings which have sprouted shoots.

She captioned the photo: "From one shoot to another:) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot, before they started sprouting shoots themselves:) #OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends".

Akshay got the earrings from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sona pays tribute to India with TSONAMI

Singer Sona Mohapatra's new song "TSONAMI" is an amalgamation of different Indian dialects.

The peppy track has different flavours, such as tribal Sambalpuri, Khadi Boli Hindi, Punjabi folk and Sufiana Kalam.

"There is a North Indian touch to it as well as a South Indian touch. There is a rap element, too," she said.

"So, I have tried to capture all of India.

"It is a tribute to my country and its people. And it is a party track. As the year is ending, I want people to celebrate good things about their nation in a joyous mood."

Sridevi was 'world's best mimic'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has described the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi as the best mimic in the world.

"Sridevi was an actor by observation. She was incredible. She had that potentiality of observing and absorbing the body languages of others. She was the best mimic in the world," he said.

"She could just mimic anything and everything. She was the only actor of the eighties and nineties who upped her craft through observation."

Karan made the statement while launching Satyarth Nayak's book "Sridevi: The External Screen Goddess" in Mumbai.

Sunny hopes 'Vicky Kaushal's brother' tag will pass with time

He is known as Vicky Kaushal's brother. But budding actor Sunny Kaushal hopes that tag will go away once people see his acting skills.

Sunny will be seen in the upcoming film Bhangra Paa Le and the web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye.

"It is a little irritating when people repeatedly say 'This is Sunny Kaushal, brother of Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal'," he said.

"But I understand where they are coming from.

"I keep getting asked if Vicky is giving me tips to choose the right scripts. The answer is 'no'. We are brothers and we have so many other things to talk about".

Shah Rukh takes five hours to get ready

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan takes way more time to dress than his wife Gauri. This candid confession came from Gauri herself.

"I take five minutes and he takes five hours," Gauri told NDTV.

She added that Shah Rukh has a big room full of wardrobes.