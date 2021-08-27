Masala chat: Anand wanted to do something different

Arshi fears for her engagement to Afghan cricketer

TV actress Arshi Khan says she was to get engaged to an Afghan cricketer in October but her family may now have to call it off because of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"He was chosen by my father and is my father's friend's son," she said. "We are on talking terms and are like friends, but now I'm sure my parents will find me an Indian partner."

Arshi's roots are in Afghanistan.

"I'm an Afghani Pathan and my family belongs to the Yusufzai ethnic group," she said. "My grandfather migrated from Afghanistan and was a jailer in Bhopal. I am very much an Indian citizen, like my parents and grandparents."

Anand wanted to do something different

Tamil actor Anand Selvam will soon be seen playing the role of a business tycoon on the show Ninaithalae Inikkum.

He revealed that he took up the role of Siddharth because he wanted to offer something different to the audience.

"In the past, the roles I've played have mostly been similar," he said.

"But Siddharth is different as he is very stubborn yet has a lot of affection towards his family members."

Farah can't fake laughter

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, who appears as the Laughing Buddha on the television programme Zee Comedy Show, says it is not easy to make her laugh.

"My sense of humour is slightly elevated, so rubbish does not make me laugh," she said.

"Also, I don't like jokes. I like a little madness, playing a certain character and a little bit of physical humour. If something is not funny, I will not fake laugh."

Nucleya composes Money Heist anthem

Electronic dance music artiste Nucleya has composed an anthem titled Jaldi Aao to celebrate the fifth and final season of the popular Netflix show Money Heist.

The song features celebrity fans such as Anil Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Rana Daggubati, Hardik Pandya, Vikrant Massey and Shruti Haasan.

Nucleya, whose real name is Udyan Sagar, said: "I'm a huge fan of Money Heist, so working on this anthem was super fun. The song expresses what I and all other fans are feeling."

Salman's Tiger 3 look leaked

Salman Khan's look from his upcoming film Tiger 3 has been leaked. The actor is currently shooting for the film in Russia.

A fan captured Salman shooting for a chase sequence on a street. With brown hair and beard, the Bollywood superstar looks unrecognisable.

Chiranjeevi's daughter set for acting debut

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's elder daughter Sushmita Konidela is set to make her acting debut in the film Sridevi Shoban Babu, which she is producing along with her husband Vishnu Prasad.

The 39-year-old mother of two daughters, a graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, is a noted stylist and costume designer in the Telugu film industry.

Tara owes her motherly instinct to pet parenting

Tara Alisha Berry, who plays a young mother in the recently-released series Firsts: Season 6, feels that fostering stray animals since young has made her develop a strong motherly instinct.

"Playing Pakhi in the series, it was only natural for me to feel those emotions as they come very naturally to me," said the actress.