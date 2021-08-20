Masala chat: Ayushmann tells stories about real people, real lives

Ayushmann tells stories about real people, real lives

Ayushmann Khurrana feels he has celebrated and represented India correctly through his films which have resonated with the world.

"I try to tell stories that are essentially rooted in the Indian microcosm and are about real people and their real lives in our culturally diverse country," said the 36-year-old actor.

"I think that's why these stories have resonated with people not just in India but also with Indians who live abroad or with people who are interested to know more about our country."

Nidhhi reconnects with Hindi audience

Nidhhi Agerwal, who has made a mark in southern films, recently starred in a Hindi music video, Saath kya nibhaoge.

The actress, who was last seen in Bollywood in her 2007 Hindi debut Munna Michael, feels it's a good way to reconnect with the Hindi audience.

"Whenever people meet me, they say 'we miss you in Hindi'," she said.

"This would be a way to connect with them again."

Meera arrested for casteist slur

Tamil actress Meera Mitun, who was charged with making casteist remarks on social media, was arrested in Kerala on Sunday.

But moments before she was arrested by Tamil Nadu police, she put out a video, which has gone viral, in which she is seen screaming and saying that the cops are trying to harass her, after they asked her to hand over her mobile phone. She also threatened to kill herself if the policemen laid hands on her.

Nikhil's next film will be a spy thriller

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha will next be seen in a spy thriller directed by Garry BH.

The production team revealed that it will be a big-budget venture and the shooting will commence soon.

Priyadarshan hits back at Hera Pheri allegations

Filmmaker Priyadarshan (right) has strongly denied the allegations that he abandoned the film Hera Pheri midway and tried to wreak havoc on the plans to make a sequel.

He said that he has no influence in Bollywood to even think about concocting such a conspiracy.

Recently producer Firoz Nadiadwala made the claims against the director.

"The so-called incident happened 20 years back. I did that movie and went on to do many more films," said Priyadarshan.

"If I had such behaviour, I wouldn't have been in the industry."

Rajveer slams Bollywood's close-knit culture

Model-turned actor Rajveer Ankur Singh, who made his acting debut with the Haryanvi film G Kutta Se (2017), has received no good work offers since.

"Bollywood has become such a close knit culture. At this point, for an outsider to get inside and get the work they deserve is so difficult," he said.

"After G Kutta Se, everyone praised me, but I had to wait.

"If I was from a film family, I'd have got 100 offers. But because I'm an outsider, I didn't get any work. I've faced that first hand."

Rituparna rediscovers herself

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta says Covid-19 has helped her rediscover herself.

"It has made me invest a lot more into my relationships, parents, children and emotions," she said.

"I was moving a bit too fast before this, almost like a cyclone."