Masala chat: Food way to Mouni's heart

Jimmy picks cop roles he really likes

Jimmy Sheirgill has delivered notable cop roles in around 10 films. But he selects what he wants to portray.

"I am offered a lot of cop roles. I choose the ones I really like," said the actor, who plays inspector Manoj Hesi in his latest film Collar Bomb.

"I pick the character that has the scope of being portrayed in a different light."

Food way to Mouni's heart

Actress Mouni Roy has revealed how one can win her heart.

She wrote on Instagram: 1) Get me food 2) Make me food 3) Be food. P.S: If dunno my love for food, you don't know me at all.

Aishwarya's new film set for OTT release

Aishwarya Rajesh's upcoming Tamil film Thittam Irandu will likely see an OTT release next month.

The intense crime thriller is directed by Vignesh Karthick.

Tisca's a big Kahlo fan

Tisca Chopra continues to be inspired by Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in many ways.

The actress recently posted a photo on Instagram dressed in a Frida Kahlo-printed sari.

"It was Ms Frida Kahlo's 114th birthday," she noted. "I count the years and what I wouldn't have done to meet her."

Akanksha couldn't stop cuddling Himansh

Actress Akanksha Puri, who was recently in Kashmir with Himansh Kohli to shoot for their upcoming music video, just could not stop cuddling her co-star even after the director said "cut".

"Finally someone made me romance on screen and, if not in Kashmir, where would one romance?" she said.

"I enjoyed like never before, especially when it's cold, it's windy and you are in your co-star's arms, what else you want!"

Vikram poster sets Internet ablaze

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan occupied a spot on the list of trends this week after he dropped the first look poster of his upcoming action-thriller Vikram.

The collage features him along with South stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. All three sport intense looks in the monochrome creation, with only the cuts on their faces in red.

Pole dancing part of Kriti's meditation

Pole dancing is not just about fitness for actress Kriti Kharbanda. It works as meditation for her too.

"Pole dancing is not just a physical act but extremely meditative, because you have to concentrate 100 per cent or else you will fall and injure yourself badly," she told IANS.