Masala chat: Height of romance: Vidyut proposes while rappelling

Deepika and Ranveer's smashing dinner date

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went on a dinner date with badminton champion P.V. Sindhu at Bastian in Mumbai last Saturday.

On Instagram, Ranveer shared a glimpse of how much fun they had with a blockbuster selfie.

"Smashing time," he captioned the photo. "Laakhon mein ek! Celebrating PV Sindhu."

Ananya thinks she fits Tokyo's character well

Actress Ananya Panday is a very vocal fan of the Spanish Netflix drama Money Heist.

She believes she is quite similar to the character Tokyo, played by Ursula Corbero, in the show.

"I think I'd be Tokyo because I would like to believe that I have some of her good qualities," said Ananya. "I think we both are spontaneous. I am a little badass, and yeah, she knows what she wants."

Arjun credits long-term planning for becoming fit

Arjun Kapoor feels encouraged with the appreciation he has been receiving for his physical transformation.

The actor, who has battled obesity for a long time, said: "It feels great to constantly try to become better. One should have long-term planning to stay fit and healthy and not look at short-term results."

Bhumi does not like the star tag

Bhumi Pednekar has a string of hits in Bollywood. But she is not comfortable with the star tag.

"I am a little shy to call myself a star," she told IANS.

"I am an actor who has received a lot of love."

Manju announces Indo-Arab film

Popular Malayalam actress Manju Warrier celebrated her 43rd birthday by announcing that she is all set to act in the "first-ever Indo-Arabic commercial film".

"Looking forward to this exciting journey," said Manju about the film titled Ayisha, which will have Arabic actors and is scheduled for launch later this year in Qatar.

Sai Dharam stable after bike accident

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej, who was injured in a bike accident in Hyderabad, is stable, according to doctors at Apollo Hospital.

"No internal bleeding was found and (he) is responding well to treatment. Surgery for collar bone injury will be looked into," a hospital bulletin read.

Sai was injured on Friday when the sports bike he was riding skidded and he fell near Cable Bridge in Madhapur. He suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital unconscious.

Height of romance: Vidyut proposes while rappelling

Trust Vidyut Jammwal to do everything with a twist.

The actor, who was rumoured to be dating designer Nandita Mahtani, has finally made their relationship official.

On Monday, Vidyut revealed that he got engaged to Nandita earlier this month. Describing how he popped the question, Vidyut wrote: "Did it the COMMANDO way."

According to sources, both were rappelling down a 150-metre high wall at a military camp near Agra when Vidyut popped the question.