Masala chat: How Deepshikha avoids heat stroke

Abhishek not wife's favourite actor

Actor Abhishek Banerjee says his wife Tina Noronha's joy knew no bounds when he was roped in for the film Bhediya.

But that's because she would get to meet the film's hero Varun Dhawan.

"I am not her favourite actor," said Abhishek. "She has others who are her favourite actors.

"She is a huge fan of Varun Dhawan."

Aishwarya's photo a big hit

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi, who will soon be seen in the Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, recently uploaded an artistic photo (left) on her Instagram account.

It garnered more than 300,000 likes in four days.

The aesthetically done effort, which played with lights, showed Aishwarya posing topless.

She captioned the image: "How you doin?"

Mrinal is 'the guy with multiple speeding tickets'

Actor Mrinal Dutt says he earned the sobriquet "the guy with multiple speeding tickets" among the crew of Khwabon Ke Parindey when they were shooting in Melbourne, Australia.

"I drove a lot, and there were times I had to accelerate a little more so I could reach a place on time," he said. "Or you could say I just got carried away with those beautiful roads!

"But this ended up in a way that I unfortunately got many speeding tickets and made me famous on the set as 'the guy who got multiple speeding tickets'!"

Sapna pedals down memory lane

Sapna Thakur says cycling always takes her down memory lane - to the time when she got her first pair of wheels.

"When it comes to cycling, all I can recall are priceless memories of my childhood," said the actress, who plays Samaira in the Zee TV show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

"I remember I was in sixth grade when my mother gifted me my first cycle on my birthday. Six friends and I would ride our cycles to school every morning. This is one of the fondest memories I have of that time.

"Even after so many years, I still have the cycle at my house in Chandigarh and, whenever I get a chance, I love to go cycling around the city."

When Vidya was labelled jinxed

Vidya Balan is now a Bollywood A-list actress. But she faced rejection when she first started out in the South film industry.

In an interview, Vidya revealed that her first film was supposed to be with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. But it was shelved after the first schedule and she was labelled "jinxed".

She was replaced in 11 films after that.

The actress added that she was heartbroken and took out her anger on her mother.

Yami gets married to Uri director Aditya

Actress Yami Gautam has shared more photos on Instagram from her wedding with film-maker Aditya Dhar, who directed her in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The photos from the various ceremonies and functions show that it was an intimate affair, attended only by close family members.

The pair surprised their fans with their secret wedding last Friday.

Yami wrote: "Being very private people, we celebrated this joyous occasion with our immediate family."

How Deepshikha avoids heat stroke

Deepshikha Nagpal, who is currently shooting for the television show Ranju Ki Betiyaan in Silvassa, a city in western India, runs back to her room after every outdoor shot to save herself from getting a heat stroke.

"The heat is killing us," said the actress. "We are shooting at 40-degree temperature. It is extremely tough on me, and once I almost fainted, even my skin was burnt.

"But then we don't have much option to go back and shoot in our studios due to the pandemic. I accept and fight through all the challenges that come my way. I'm very passionate about my job and, as they say, the show must go on."